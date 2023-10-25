Video Roundup: Killian Bron's Best Edits So Far

Oct 25, 2023
by COMMENCAL BIKES & SKIS  
Kilian Bron - Fuego Photo Jb Liautard

Words: Commencal

Kilian Bron loves to explore the most unique places of the planet Earth on his bike. For years, he's been traveling and capturing the most outstanding spots you can reach by bike or just ride it. What is unseen however, is the amount of planning, scouting and preparation before and during each of the journeys. Now, we want to close that chapter by reminding you of the edits which we have produced since 2020. Let it be the best introduction to the new, and definitely not the last, documentary film - FUEGO which goes live October 31st.



CHASING VOLCANOES

Volcanoes have often been the highlights of Kilian's previous expeditions, and same was in Guatemala. Riding slopes of the FUEGO- one of the world’s most active volcanoes, was the ultimate goal of the adventure. This was one of the most striking things we saw on the trip, and without a doubt the craziest of all that we have seen and experienced so far.



TOUR DE FRANCE

Legendary climbs, historic villages, magnificent landscapes! Like a roadie friends in the middle of the World's most famous Tour de France, Killian makes the tour on his own rules. Vive la France



FOLLOW THE LIGHT

From sunsets over dramatic landscapes to the illumination of hot air balloons and the warm ambience of the Middle East. Guided by light, Killian explores the most outstanding places to put the tire marks on the land of Cappadocia in Turkey.



COLORS OF MEXICO

From the tops of Mexico's most active volcanoes to the steep and colourful streets of historic villages. In this part Kilian and his crew will bring you to the most unique and crazy spots in the country.



SWITZERLAND PARADISE

In this edit Kilian brought his mountain bike to Switzerland, one of the world’s most beautiful adventure playgrounds, to capture the spectacular beauty of the country with beautiful mountain peaks along the way.



PYRENEAN TEXTURES

From the red of Castillo de Acher to the yellow of the Sierra De Guara, passing by the dazzling darkness of the Andorran peaks and not to mention the bright white of various desiccated Spanish lakes. Expand the local horizons in the Pyrenean Texture segment.



FUEGO

The magnificent visual spectacle captured in Guatemala, Peru and Bolivia. From historic eruption of the FUEGO volcano, to the colourful facades of Barrio Chualluma in La Paz, through the geological formations of the Valle de las Animas and the contrasts of the Auzangate. The masterpiece of all adventures is here.



CROSS COUNTRIES

The steep chutes of Sedona, Squamish Jurassic Five, bike-life in NYC, the Pemberton train gap, slick rock in Moab or a Honolulu ridge line...

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Roundup Commencal Killian Bron


Author Info:
commencal-bikes-skis avatar

Member since Sep 14, 2009
416 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Is This the New Enduro? Specialized Patent Shows 170mm Bike With UBB Suspension Design
68663 views
Field Test: Unno Burn - You Know You're Curious
65187 views
First Ride: 2024 YT Jeffsy - Now With Updated Geo & In-Frame Storage
49241 views
Signa Sports United's Internetstores GmbH Declares Insolvency
49093 views
Field Test: Nicolai Nucleon 16 Supre - The Silent Plow
47260 views
Field Test: Pole Onni - In the Eye of the Beholder
42770 views
Field Test: Ibis HD6 - Sporty and Smashy
41557 views
Aaron Gwin Buys Windrock Bike Park
39143 views

15 Comments
  • 35 0
 Absolutely the best 'content' provider about these days, no-one gets near him in terms of video.
  • 3 0
 He's a wizard. tup
  • 3 0
 Holy merde. I never saw his Pyrenean Textures video. What a beauty, like the rest... Kilian's edits are definitely on another level. Pure Art actually.
  • 6 0
 Amazing edits!! Recently went to a film fest in lisbon (BANFF), about mountain sports. One of the videos was Colors of Mexico, and surely was the best or one of best!
  • 5 0
 Amazing Planet Earth!
  • 3 0
 @pinkbike put a survey in here. I'd be curious which is everyones favorite. They're all so good.
  • 3 1
 These are great, but I prefer his edits of mass start races like the Megavalanche.
  • 3 0
 Stunning .. Sit back and admire
  • 3 2
 Commencal releasing a roundup of his best edits near the end of the year makes me think someone is looking for a new sponsor... #teamrumors?
  • 3 0
 Best in the game
  • 1 0
 damn i thought there would be lava
  • 2 0
 Mexico Magico!
  • 1 0
 I'd hope/imagine DMT is a 'Killian Bron experience'.
Joe Rogan

lol \m/
  • 2 0
 Very interesting URL.
Below threshold threads are hidden





Newsletter Signup


Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.033180
Mobile Version of Website