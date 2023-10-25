Video Roundup: Killian Bron's Best Edits So Far

Words

: CommencalVolcanoes have often been the highlights of Kilian's previous expeditions, and same was in Guatemala. Riding slopes of the FUEGO- one of the world’s most active volcanoes, was the ultimate goal of the adventure. This was one of the most striking things we saw on the trip, and without a doubt the craziest of all that we have seen and experienced so far.Legendary climbs, historic villages, magnificent landscapes! Like a roadie friends in the middle of the World's most famous Tour de France, Killian makes the tour on his own rules. Vive la FranceFrom sunsets over dramatic landscapes to the illumination of hot air balloons and the warm ambience of the Middle East. Guided by light, Killian explores the most outstanding places to put the tire marks on the land of Cappadocia in Turkey.From the tops of Mexico's most active volcanoes to the steep and colourful streets of historic villages. In this part Kilian and his crew will bring you to the most unique and crazy spots in the country.In this edit Kilian brought his mountain bike to Switzerland, one of the world’s most beautiful adventure playgrounds, to capture the spectacular beauty of the country with beautiful mountain peaks along the way.From the red of Castillo de Acher to the yellow of the Sierra De Guara, passing by the dazzling darkness of the Andorran peaks and not to mention the bright white of various desiccated Spanish lakes. Expand the local horizons in the Pyrenean Texture segment.The magnificent visual spectacle captured in Guatemala, Peru and Bolivia. From historic eruption of the FUEGO volcano, to the colourful facades of Barrio Chualluma in La Paz, through the geological formations of the Valle de las Animas and the contrasts of the Auzangate. The masterpiece of all adventures is here.The steep chutes of Sedona, Squamish Jurassic Five, bike-life in NYC, the Pemberton train gap, slick rock in Moab or a Honolulu ridge line...