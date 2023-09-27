Video: Dylan Cobern Goes Huge in 'Big Mountain Chronicles'

My personal goal was to push the creativity of filming and riding and just do things different. I want to highlight and push just how beautifully chaotic big mountain riding can be, how detailed every moment is, and really seeing what exactly you can ride in the mountains. I wanted to start local in my home spot being Vigin, UT. Theres so much history here and it’ll always be what it is known to be. My ultimate goal with the rest of this unfolding idea is to get out and start exploring different big mountain locations within the United States and hopefully beyond, with the most respect shown to each place as possible. Hopefully we can keep creating some really unique pieces and encourage people to get out and explore their potential." — Dylan Cobern