Video: Andreu Lacondeguy Is Unstoppable in 'Whatever The Ride'

Aug 31, 2023
by COMMENCAL bicycles  

Words: Commencal

COMMENCAL META POWER SX BOSCH
After a few years of shredding his previous Meta Power with 27.5 wheels front and back it was time for an upgrade. Andreu’s daily routine of shuttling up the hill and killing it down the trails has now gone up an extra notch!

It took Andreu no time at all to get used to the new mullet set up and find out what the new Commencal Meta Power SX Bosch is capable of!

Freeride spirit is deeply rooted into the DNA of this bike and our “Loco” found it immediately. Going big on huge jumps somewhere in between Andorra and Barcelona is nothing new to the Spaniard, the difference this time being that the new rig brings another level of manoeuvrability and stability, even on the roughest terrain and the biggest jumps.

With 165mm on the back and 170mm up front, the Bosch Performance Line CX powerful motor is all that’s necessary to enjoy power assisted laps. Everyday.

Posted In:
eMTB Videos Commencal Andreu Lacondeguy


Author Info:
COMMENCALbicycles avatar

Member since Sep 14, 2009
410 articles
Report
13 Comments
  • 8 0
 I see Andreu Lacondeguy, I click. Love watching this guy ride!
  • 2 0
 I would not mind riding in those shorts
  • 1 0
 It looks like a 27.5 /26 mullet to me...
  • 1 0
 Those shorts are sick lol
  • 1 0
 I'm pretty sure those are actually boardshorts haha made by Fox
  • 1 0
 is that 27.5 - 26 mullet?
  • 1 0
 Why isn't he racing DH? I think he would do pretty well!
  • 1 1
 We need more 27.5, 29 is no fun.
  • 1 2
 first time watching an ebike fly this high
  • 1 0
 Pilgs has been flipping and flairing them for years .
Below threshold threads are hidden





