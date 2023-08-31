Video: Andreu Lacondeguy Is Unstoppable in 'Whatever The Ride'

Words

: CommencalAfter a few years of shredding his previous Meta Power with 27.5 wheels front and back it was time for an upgrade. Andreu’s daily routine of shuttling up the hill and killing it down the trails has now gone up an extra notch!It took Andreu no time at all to get used to the new mullet set up and find out what the new Commencal Meta Power SX Bosch is capable of!Freeride spirit is deeply rooted into the DNA of this bike and our “Loco” found it immediately. Going big on huge jumps somewhere in between Andorra and Barcelona is nothing new to the Spaniard, the difference this time being that the new rig brings another level of manoeuvrability and stability, even on the roughest terrain and the biggest jumps.With 165mm on the back and 170mm up front, the Bosch Performance Line CX powerful motor is all that’s necessary to enjoy power assisted laps. Everyday.