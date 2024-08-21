Video: Yoann Barelli & Steve Vanderhoek in Tour De Québec

PRESS RELEASE: Devinci

ABOUT DEVINCI

Devinci freeride athletes Yoann Barelli & Steve Vanderhoek frequent the heavy hitting BC terrain on the daily, but have they ever explored what the Canadian east coast has to offer?Devinci introduces ‘Tour de Quebec’, where Yoann & Steve embark on a weeklong trip to unearth the less familiar mountain biking terrain of La Belle Province. A journey that leads them to explore the roots of Devinci’s Canadian manufacturing, uncover new trails, and connect with the local biking community, taking in the cultural wonders of the region along the way. An adventure filled with laughs & high fives until the plot takes a sudden turn for the worse with Yoann’s crash.In collaboration with Quebec Velo de Montagne, Sentiers Du Moulin, Empire 47, and Vallée Bras-Du-Nord, join Yoann & Steve on this unforgettable ride through Quebec’s scenic landscapes and vibrant biking culture. Don’t miss the excitement, the camaraderie, and some bone chilling moments that make this adventure a must-watch.Videography: Kelsey ToevsPhotography: Jean-Sébastien Chartier-PlanteOn the surface, the rock of northern Quebec doesn’t seem like fertile soil for a bike brand. But look closer and see a community dedicated to the craft of welding bikes by hand. Witness a tight-knit riding scene steeped in hometown pride. See firsthand the expertise and influence of one of North America’s leading aluminum industries. Then take a step back. And you’ll realize that, while it looks different, this might be the most natural place for a bike brand on earth. You just have to trust the process. A land where passion is true, north and strong, and where expertise is unapologetically Canadian.