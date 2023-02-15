Video: Freeride Fiesta 2023 Official Highlights

We had some of the world's best athletes riding coming from countries like Spain, France, USA, Canada, Germany, Chile, Austria, Switzerland and more!

Starting the week with a tour through the Tequila Fortaleza factory was a must.

After a solid day of walking around the Tequila factory and resting, everyone was fired up for the 1st day at the course. Both boys and girls were starting to get confortable on the course and thowing massive tricks.

No stranger to big jumps and big tricks, Bienve was the first rider to 360 the bonner log!

Johny Salido floating his way through the new and huge hip on the course!

Carson Storch showing off his unique style and bag of tricks.

A porper Mexican Party can't go off without a proper Pinata.

Triple frontflip by the Ruso Bros and Johny Salido on public day.

Big whips and huge crowds during public day.

We invited our friend Erick Ruiz to put on a show for the fans. He did not dissapoint.

The sunset session at public day was one for the books. Riders were getting laps on laps till it got dark.

The award ceremony was held right after the sun went down in front of thousands of people.

Fortaleza Freeride Fiesta 2023 is done and dusted. The 3rd edition of the event was a complete success. Bringing more than 70 riders from 10 different countries to have the full Mexican experience and ride the biggest course in Latin America.Awards went to:Bes Style presented by Industry Nine:Men: Hayden ZablotnyWomen: Lucy VaneesterenBest Line presented by Shimano:Men: Bienvenido AguadoWomen: Vaea VerbeckBest Trick presented by All Mountain Style:Men: Kurtis DownWomen: Vaea VerbeeckEl Mexicano Spirit Award presented by Tequila Fortaleza:Men: Elias RusoWomen: Kaia JensenEl Rifado Award presented by Transition Bikes:Men: Jonny MoreiraWomen: Renata WieseWe want to thank everyone that made the 3rd edition of Freeride Fiesta possible. Riders, sponsors, staff, fans and everybody that contributed in one way or another. We'll definitely see you next year.