Video: Utah Archives with Johny Salido and Talus Turk

Filming a project with Johny Salido and Evan Bradley was such an incredible experience. Not only did I work with two great friends, I got to learn from Johny who's an incredible athlete. At the time I was still learning a lot of the basic and staple moves in freeride, like a step down flip or a 3 drop. Johny had so much confidence with those specific features and tricks. It was really inspiring and he pushed me to get over those fears of trying something new. His exact words were, "Bro! It's going to be so chill. Once you've done one, you'll understand how to do it better. You got this shi*." So I decided to follow his lead and most of the step down flips in this video were my first ever and they increasingly got bigger. Huge shout out to Reed Boggs for letting us rebuild and film on a bunch of his older builds from previous projects. I really love his style of riding and building, his features are exactly what I would use as training for the next step in my riding career. — Talus Turk