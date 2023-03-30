Video: Two Wheel Mastery in 'All Around' with Talus Turk

Mar 30, 2023
by Transition Bikes  

Words: Transition

We've watched Talus Turk evolve from the local grom, to a true freeride athlete. Whatever bike he is riding, Talus displays two wheel mastery as he rips jumps, trails and gnarly freeride features in his new film "All Around".

Born in Bellingham, Washington, with a mountain bike playground at his fingertips, Talus has meticulously been refining his style and skill to reach his current position amongst the biggest names in freeride. "All Around" is the culmination of multiple months of filming as Talus rides his local haunts and finishes by riding some of the most prestigious freeride features in the world.




Video & Editing: Caleb Ely

Posted In:
Videos Transition Travis Turk


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall Standings] Final Results from the Maydena Enduro World Cup 2023
192097 views
Brian's Final Randoms - Taipei Cycle Show 2023
79383 views
Brian's Day 3 Randoms - Taipei Cycle Show 2023
75061 views
Lezyne Release Taipei Plugs to Save Your Tyre (And Your Wallet) - Taipei Cycle Show 2023
69573 views
Brake Line Quick-Releases, Platform Pedals, & Clever Tools - Taipei Cycle Show 2023
61773 views
Review: 2023 Commencal Tempo LTD
58790 views
Intend's New Trinity Brake System Hides High-Tech Features
57386 views
Shimano Patent Shows Direct Mount Electronic Derailleur
46781 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Talus is a ripper, met him at Zinks invitational last year and he was throwing down! sick video piece!
  • 1 0
 Turk Is Delight...





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.040671
Mobile Version of Website