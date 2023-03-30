Video: Two Wheel Mastery in 'All Around' with Talus Turk

Words: Transition
We've watched Talus Turk evolve from the local grom, to a true freeride athlete. Whatever bike he is riding, Talus displays two wheel mastery as he rips jumps, trails and gnarly freeride features in his new film "All Around".
Born in Bellingham, Washington, with a mountain bike playground at his fingertips, Talus has meticulously been refining his style and skill to reach his current position amongst the biggest names in freeride. "All Around" is the culmination of multiple months of filming as Talus rides his local haunts and finishes by riding some of the most prestigious freeride features in the world.
Video & Editing: Caleb Ely
