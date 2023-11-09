Video: Matt Bolton Shreds Squamish in 'Relay All Day'

Nov 9, 2023
by Transition Bikes  

Words: Transition Bikes

Squamish local, Matt Bolton, spends a day riding his hometown favorites!

Squamish, BC, is home to TR athlete Matt Bolton and also happens to be an adults version of a full blown playground. In this film Matt spends his "recess" wisely, riding a variety of trail that Squamish is known for.

bigquotesWe wanted to show some of my favorite Squamish trail sections by showcasing everything from wooden freeride lines, loamers and iconic Squamish slabs. My buddy Curtis had put a lot of work into rebuilding his wooden freeride line on Hot Tuna. Normally I'd only get a chance to get up there on weekends or days off, so we wanted to show how the Relay can help access trails that are further out.Matt Bolton


While Matt isn't going to get rid of his regular muscle bike any time soon, he's excited at the options the the Relay has opened up "It has really helped me have as much fun as possible on my bike, focusing less on the up's/access and just spending more time ripping the downs. I've been blown away at the capability of it and I still haven't found any line I don't feel comfortable riding with it. The Relay feels a lot closer to my Patrol then my previous e-bikes, with a smaller motor the bike feels a lot more balanced and nimbler."

Whether it's riding slabs, lugging tools, or popping jumps, the Relay is up for anything.

Video | Robin Munshaw
Photo | Damon Berryman

