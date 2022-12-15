Video: Day on Patrol with Tilly and Skye

Check out 'Day On Patrol' with Tilly (TR apprentice) and Skye (TR Marketing) to see what the Patrol Carbon is all about!

Grab some donuts and rip around the woods with your friends, the Patrol Carbon is here, and ready to party.Last year we introduced the latest and greatest Patrol, now sporting 160mm travel and mixed wheels, it was made to party on the trails. The new carbon frame aims to increase the fun on all levels, from getting sideways on your favorite jump trail to pedaling your legs off in the mountains.The Patrol Carbon frames and builds are in stock now! Find them here. The Patrol Carbon comes in two different colors, Bonfire Red or Moonshadow, providing both a bright and subtle option to suit your style. Get one while they are fresh out of the oven at your local dealer or on transitionbikes.com The frame is carbon from front to back, giving it sharp looks and is 2.8lbs lighter than our alloy option. It has geo adjust chips, size specific chainstay lengths, the ability to be run at 170mm travel and all the other features found on the current alloy model.