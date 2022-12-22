Video: What If? Why Not? With Dusty Wygle

The best things in life, particularly on bikes, happen when the question:

“What if?” Is followed by the can-do, if not casual sentiment of “Why not…”

Words by Dusty Wygle:

“I’m already hurt. What if I just try? At least I will have started.”

“Why not?!”

Video: John ReynoldsPhoto: Lear MillerFactory athlete, Dusty Wygle, is no stranger to thinking outside of the box. Check out his new video as he rides his TR11 on unique trail features while throwing tricks only Dusty's mind can wrap itself around!There’s a bit of new territory for me here. I do a fair bit of building. But building a dedicated trail in the rain forest was a new challenge. I’m from the desert. What do I know about trail building in the woods? Then there’s the uncertainty of trying new tricks. I wasn’t sure how any of it would turn out. There’s always the nervous excitement of the unknown.But I realized some time ago, that when I don’t give into fear and doubt or shrink away from the possibility of failure and I just say “Why not”, I usually come out the other side with the greatest sense of pride and accomplishment. Even if I fail, at the very least, I come away with the lessons learned and satisfaction of just TRYING. There’s no better feeling. So why not?The making of this video and the end result is something I’m proud of. A lot of things went wrong trying to make this happen. A heavy crash at Proving Grounds tore the MCL and meniscus in my knee and left me with some other damage a few weeks before we started. Weather put up its challenges. Another freak injury to my ankle while building put this whole dream of making a video in a frustrating state of purgatory. But it got to a point where I just asked myself...Turned intoAnd off we went.Fortunately, by the end, a lot of things went right, a lot of opportunities given and personal goals achieved. For all of my ridiculous “What ifs” the attitude of “Why not” championed by everyone involved really motivated me and keeps me hungry for more.I can’t thank Transition Bikes and Josh Venti enough for the opportunity to build my own trail and features for this video. It was a great experience. I spent a lot of hours in the woods having the best time ever building and learning a lot. The trail dubbed, 'Mouse Trap' lives on for our friends to enjoy.Ultimately, it took the enthusiasm and significant effort from friends to get this all finished in time to film. A huge thank you goes out to Josh Venti & Arica Venti, Matt Edleston a.k.a. Oatman, John Reynolds, JP Purdom, Lear Miller, and Carson Storch for all their work, encouragement and input.This video is firstly the pursuit of my personal goals. But the end goal with any video is to get people fired up to go ride. So if you’ve watched it, I hope you’re gearing up already.Fill it up again!-Dusty