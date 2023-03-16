ODI Releases the Reflex Grips With Superior Comfort and Control

Reflex v2.1 Lock-On Grips:

Reflex XL v2.1 Lock-On Grips:

Observe, Design, Innovate

We are excited to announce the newest addition to the ODI line up of v2.1 Lock-On Grips – the Reflex grip. Drawing on over 40 years of experience of producing performance-driven grips and feedback from our extensive network of top riders across the globe, the Reflex grips have been engineered to reduce impacts and vibration being passed on to the riders’ hands to allow you to ride more with less pain and fatigue.Reflex grips are the latest innovation in impact damping to keep you riding longer and farther as they’ve been specifically engineered to reduce vibration. Like having suspension for your hands without compromising control.Our development for the Reflex grips started with feedback and testing from elite World Cup athletes with the goal of providing improved comfort without sacrificing control. The design was refined and tested by riders at all levels until we reached the goal of providing a grip that would provide all-day comfort allowing you to spend more time on the trails and less time recovering.We started with our proprietary grip compounds, with its superior impact damping properties, and coupled this with a responsive ribbed padding that actively flexes under your hands to reduce impacts and torsional forces.In order to retain control and avoid the feeling of having to squeeze the grip (which can lead to arm pump) we added a waffle section to the finger side of the grip which provide easy traction points and eliminates the feel of a large squishy padded grip.To further enhance the Ergonomic feel we increased the height of the rib on the across the front of the grip which indexes with the bend in your fingers giving the grip a more oblong profile and filling in otherwise dead space and allowing you to relax your hands without the feeling of losing contact with the grip.As part of our v2.1 Lock-On Grip system you are guaranteed easy installation with a 3mm allen key and the benefit of the most reliable slip-free grip performance available.The Reflex grips are being offered in a roomy 135mm grip length and with two diameters: Regular (33.5mm) or X-Large (34.5mm). Combined with the available 9 color options – they are sure to be a perfect fit for your ride.ODI grips are Made in USA at our manufacturing facility in Riverside, California.• Medium/Large Profile / Medium Compound (Diameter 33.5mm)• v2.1 Lock-On Single Clamp System provides more useable grip space• Reinforced durable ends• Soft flexible ribs at thumb provide impact damping• Padded top grip section for excellent shock absorption• Angled waffle pattern with oversized top rib that matches finger articulation points for improved control and more ergonomic feel• Black, Medium Blue, Gray, Army Green, Orange, Purple, Pink, Tan, RedThe same great design and performance features as the Reflex v2.1 Lock-On Grips but in a larger diameter for riders who prefer a bigger grip.• Large/Extra-Large Profile / Medium Compound (Diameter 34.5mm)• v2.1 Lock-on Single Clamp System• Reinforced durable ends• Soft flexible ribs at thumb provide impact damping• Padded top grip section for excellent shock absorption• Angled waffle pattern with oversized top rib that matches finger articulation points for improved control and more ergonomic feel• Black, Medium Blue, Gray, Army Green, Orange, Tan, RedGo and try a pair of Reflex grips on your next ride and feel the benefits of their superior vibration-damping performance for yourself.isn’t just a mantra, it’s at the core of everything we do!