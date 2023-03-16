ODI Releases the Reflex Grips With Superior Comfort and Control

Mar 16, 2023
by ODI Grips  

We are excited to announce the newest addition to the ODI line up of v2.1 Lock-On Grips – the Reflex grip. Drawing on over 40 years of experience of producing performance-driven grips and feedback from our extensive network of top riders across the globe, the Reflex grips have been engineered to reduce impacts and vibration being passed on to the riders’ hands to allow you to ride more with less pain and fatigue.

Reflex grips are the latest innovation in impact damping to keep you riding longer and farther as they’ve been specifically engineered to reduce vibration. Like having suspension for your hands without compromising control.

Our development for the Reflex grips started with feedback and testing from elite World Cup athletes with the goal of providing improved comfort without sacrificing control. The design was refined and tested by riders at all levels until we reached the goal of providing a grip that would provide all-day comfort allowing you to spend more time on the trails and less time recovering.

We started with our proprietary grip compounds, with its superior impact damping properties, and coupled this with a responsive ribbed padding that actively flexes under your hands to reduce impacts and torsional forces.

In order to retain control and avoid the feeling of having to squeeze the grip (which can lead to arm pump) we added a waffle section to the finger side of the grip which provide easy traction points and eliminates the feel of a large squishy padded grip.

To further enhance the Ergonomic feel we increased the height of the rib on the across the front of the grip which indexes with the bend in your fingers giving the grip a more oblong profile and filling in otherwise dead space and allowing you to relax your hands without the feeling of losing contact with the grip.

As part of our v2.1 Lock-On Grip system you are guaranteed easy installation with a 3mm allen key and the benefit of the most reliable slip-free grip performance available.

The Reflex grips are being offered in a roomy 135mm grip length and with two diameters: Regular (33.5mm) or X-Large (34.5mm). Combined with the available 9 color options – they are sure to be a perfect fit for your ride.

ODI grips are Made in USA at our manufacturing facility in Riverside, California.

Reflex v2.1 Lock-On Grips:

Features:
• Medium/Large Profile / Medium Compound (Diameter 33.5mm)
• v2.1 Lock-On Single Clamp System provides more useable grip space
• Reinforced durable ends
• Soft flexible ribs at thumb provide impact damping
• Padded top grip section for excellent shock absorption
• Angled waffle pattern with oversized top rib that matches finger articulation points for improved control and more ergonomic feel
• Black, Medium Blue, Gray, Army Green, Orange, Purple, Pink, Tan, Red

https://www.odigrips.com/collections/mtb/products/reflex-lock-on-grips-135mm

Reflex XL v2.1 Lock-On Grips:

The same great design and performance features as the Reflex v2.1 Lock-On Grips but in a larger diameter for riders who prefer a bigger grip.

Features:
• Large/Extra-Large Profile / Medium Compound (Diameter 34.5mm)
• v2.1 Lock-on Single Clamp System
• Reinforced durable ends
• Soft flexible ribs at thumb provide impact damping
• Padded top grip section for excellent shock absorption
• Angled waffle pattern with oversized top rib that matches finger articulation points for improved control and more ergonomic feel
• Black, Medium Blue, Gray, Army Green, Orange, Tan, Red

https://www.odigrips.com/collections/mtb/products/reflex-xl-lock-on-grips-135mm

Go and try a pair of Reflex grips on your next ride and feel the benefits of their superior vibration-damping performance for yourself. Observe, Design, Innovate isn’t just a mantra, it’s at the core of everything we do!



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases ODI


49 Comments

  • 20 0
 Another larger diameter option is appreciated.
  • 1 0
 Agreed. Trying to find the Sensus Meaty Paws has been challenging, so I'll gladly give these a try.
  • 1 0
 @ratedgg13: order some from BC we have them here.
  • 1 0
 Yeah. This regular is the previous large.
  • 1 0
 Trail 1 Components grip is a larger diameter that once I got used to haven’t wanted to try anything else
  • 28 11
 Translation: ODI tweaked their waffle pattern a little bit and then released a marketing campaign to make it sound like something more elaborate.
  • 8 1
 There are a few different patterns from ODI's lineup in that one grip. Looks to be pretty comfy, but not too bulky like the Rogue or similar. Why the piss? Every single product out there, including all the ones on the bike you are riding have 'marketing' behind them.
  • 3 0
 Quite the opposite actually. I was lucky enough to be a rider who helped with the development of these. I’ve been testing different rubber compounds and slight variations of the pattern for almost 2 years. This grip is by far the best grip I’ve ever ridden.
  • 7 0
 Is everyone going the way of deathgrips nowadays?
  • 10 3
 I’ve tried the death grips and hated them to death to the point where I was death gripping. They lasted maybe 2-3 rides before finding a home in the trash can.
  • 4 0
 Deathgrip while it’s a good grip has additional padding on towards the inside while the most sensitive part of your palm/hand is more towards the outer edge. They are kinda backwards.
  • 2 0
 I know this is a very subjective question, but I'm interested in peoples experience with going to a larger diameter grip for hand numbness. I've always used a 30ish mm grip but this year I've had to start dealing with significant hand numbness while riding. Nothing has changed cockpit wise, same bar and all that jazz, but I'm wondering if a change to a thicker grip would help. I may also be completely out to lunch.
  • 4 0
 A lot of things contribute, grips are important but I'd check a few things first otherwise even perfect grips would suck;

Gloves fit well? They can shrink in the wash
Tyre pressure ok?
Suspension (often too soft is an issue)
Fork seals need a refresh?
Brakes are they working ok, holding brakes too much because they aren't as sharp as they could be makes everything worse
Brake bite point and lever position good?
Shifter/dropper positioned right.
Roll the bar forward or back to try and see how that affects things.

Grip diameter is fairly far down the list and if it's a new thing I would check your setup first.
I use ergon ge1 grips which are great and being 6ft2 use the non slim version
  • 3 0
 here's my data point: it helped noticeably.
  • 2 0
 I've done some pretty fat foam grips like WolfTooth makes, and they were much better than the grips that came with my bikes, but nothing's been better than the large Ergon GA3 for me.
  • 1 0
 I switched to fat grips six months ago and won't be going back. My hands and wrists are much happier.
  • 2 0
 Deity Supracush fan here, they are 34mm. Wear a size large glove and love the size. I was on that same thought process too and tried them. The larger size feels like it fills the palm better putting less pressure than a smaller grip.
  • 1 0
 I agree with everything said above, but try to change one variable at a time to determine the root. I havent had hand numbness but I have had hand pain using narrow diameter grips. Likely because I have fairly large hands (~10" spread) and the small grip felt like just making a fist really hard for a long time. I went with Red Monkey latex 35mm on my fat bike and Chromag Squarewave XL on my summer bikes also in 35mm. Huge improvmement for me.
  • 1 0
 Raise your brake levers up. A lot.
  • 1 0
 I have big paws (meaty one might say), and feel more at home on a larger OD grip, especially on the big bike. I've been using GA2s for a while and like those but might switch back to ODI... These look to be an improvement on the Rogues, which I also liked. But I hang my paws close to the bar ends, and these are single lock-on (Rogues are dual), so you can ride the ends of them.
  • 1 0
 @iduckett: they do single clamp Rogues too. www.odigrips.com/collections/mtb/products/rogue-v2-1-lock-on-grips-135mm
  • 2 0
 Like most I have tried a variety of grips. For me the ODI Dreadlocks have been the best. 34.5mm and have that ESI extra chunky soft silicone feel but with much better durability and are lock on which makes install/removal so much less of a pain
  • 4 0
 Been on odi elite pro since the summer and loved them, these new ones look pretty rad
  • 2 0
 These have a new compound and obviously new pattern that help allot with vibration damping. The elite pros are amazing but these are just that much better.
  • 4 0
 I clearly continue to be the only rider that still likes the solid feel of an outboard lock ring.
  • 2 1
 Am I the only rider that hates rubber at the end of the bar? The second I get a punch in the rubber endcap I want to trash the pair of grips.

Just found a set of Peaty's I bought and squirreled away. Sorry PNW, love the grips, hate the look after a couple crashes.
  • 3 0
 There is no magic in patterns. What really really makes the difference is the diameter. Chose the right one and be blessed.
  • 2 0
 Do they still give you two of the same side grips so the bolts are in different positions for left and right? Drives me crazy how they do this.
  • 3 0
 Step 1: buy push on grips for 1/2 price and 2x wibration reduction of lockon grips
Step 2: ride.
  • 3 0
 Step 3: moan about lack of post editing options on mobile...
  • 2 0
 @lkubica: nah man it’s all good wibes here
  • 1 0
 "Drawing on 40 years of experience".... and the fact that REV grips are stealing their market.

Switching to ODI Rogues took away a took of shock that I felt in the bars, love then.
  • 2 0
 Very nice,but I'll stick to my Longnecks push on. Can't beat them for confort vs small diameter vs durability.
  • 4 1
 That’s quite the gripping press release
  • 3 1
 it surely grabbed my attention
  • 1 0
 I was locked-on the whole time
  • 3 0
 Do they wear out as quickly as Deathgrips?!
  • 2 0
 Oury push-on grips (with the big square block pattern) are the pinnacle of grips. Change my mind.
  • 1 0
 The helix would wind me up. My OCD would make we want to constantly try and twist them to straighten them out.
  • 1 0
 ODI Mushroom BMX grips. “Mmmm… mushrooms.”
  • 1 0
 Dare I say these are ribbed for our pleasure?
  • 1 0
 I really like the The ODI dreadlock these days
  • 1 0
 When the top news of the day is bicycle grips. Wow
  • 1 1
 Just give me that Kung Fu grip!
  • 1 0
 neat
  • 2 1
 What! No Yellow?
  • 1 1
 Death Grips for your bulldog grip
  • 1 0
 slip ons plez
  • 1 2
 Ribbed for your pleasure!





