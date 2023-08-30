Video: Liam Baylis & Friends Ride the Calgary Stampede in “Cosplay”

Words
: Forbidden Bike Co
“Yo, what if we shot a bike edit at the Calgary Stampede?”
Those were the words that started it all and led to the filming of one very weird, very rad mountain bike video. The Stampede is often touted as the “Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.” Dylan Siggers, Liam Baylis, Stephane Pelletier, Paul Harrop, and Zac Mouseau went east to the beautiful foothills of the Rocky Mountains to find out for themselves if the hype was real. Not their first time at the Stampede, but definitely the first time they went with mountain biking on the docket. From the downtown stampede grounds to the Kananaskis mountain range, the crew dabbled in all that was on offer in the region to put together a rowdy riding trip.
Turns out the hype is real and the spirit of the rodeo is alive and well. While there aren’t as many real cowfolk riding in and out of Calgary as there once were, there’s no shortage of people turning up in their hats and boots to live the cow life and make believe it’s the real thing for a few weeks. Whether it’s in a ten-gallon hat or a full face, we all like to envision ourselves as the raddest baddest mofo in the west when we swing a leg over our steed.
Get along lil’ doggy!
|Growing up in Calgary, I always thought the Stampede was pretty weird, everyone would just dress up as a cowboy for 10 days, it felt like a Halloween party. As I've gotten older, and moved away from the city, I've come to really appreciate the festivities. It's pretty rad when a city of 1.2 million basically shuts down and has a big old party of singing, dancing, rodeo, greasy snacks and good times.
Combining the Stampede with a biking video was a weird little idea I had to get some cool visuals and show off some of Calgary's awesome riding scene. I'm stoked with the end result, and hope everyone enjoys it!—Stephane Pelletier
Driving through the Rockies on the way to Calgary in July is quite the sight.
Clip and clip review for Baylis next to the Bow River.
Some Calgary classics.
Forbiddenbike.com
Riders: Liam Baylis
, Dylan Siggers
, Zak Mousseau
, Stephane Pelletier
and Paul Harrop
Video: Dylan Siggers
Photography: Stephane Pelletier
Song: Misery Loves Company - Gorgeous Bully
Special Thanks: Winsport Bike Park
, Bill Moffatt