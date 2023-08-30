Video: Liam Baylis & Friends Ride the Calgary Stampede in “Cosplay”

Growing up in Calgary, I always thought the Stampede was pretty weird, everyone would just dress up as a cowboy for 10 days, it felt like a Halloween party. As I've gotten older, and moved away from the city, I've come to really appreciate the festivities. It's pretty rad when a city of 1.2 million basically shuts down and has a big old party of singing, dancing, rodeo, greasy snacks and good times.



Combining the Stampede with a biking video was a weird little idea I had to get some cool visuals and show off some of Calgary's awesome riding scene. I'm stoked with the end result, and hope everyone enjoys it! — Stephane Pelletier