Video: William Robert Turns His Backyard Into a Bike Park With His E-Bike

Nov 4, 2025
by ForbiddenBike  

PRESS RELEASE: Forbidden Bikes

It only took a couple of minutes for William Robert to get comfy and start flowing on the new Druid CorE. Being able to crank out lap after lap with no lift line doesn’t hurt either.

Ever wondered what it would be like to have a bike park in your backyard? Turn any trail, segment, jump line, or rut track into a backyard bike park with a Druid E.


William's Druid CorE

Forbiddenbike.com
Rider: William Robert
Video and Photography: Grégory Roux
Music: In Between by Dlina Volny

eMTB Videos Riding Videos Forbidden William Robert


Member since Aug 13, 2018
83 articles
7 Comments
 I personnally don't like to ride these full power e-bike, but these e-bike haters posting their usual comments are so hilariously pathetics... Big Grin
Live and let live.
 Hell of a backyard!
 Boy I am glad I don't need a e-bike
 Nice looking moped
 please just make a different site for ebikes, this shit is depressing
 You can still filter Eeb content but this site is pretty thin without it (when it's not racing season).
 Don’t click
I don’t like xc, so i dint click…you have the power my friend! You can choose the content you want







