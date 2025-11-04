Pinkbike.com
Powered by
Outside
Log in
Register
New User
Feed
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
Travel
Fantasy
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Upload Friday Fails
Fantasy League DH
Places Directory
Trailforks
Deals
More
Fantasy League DH
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Upload Friday Fails
Directory
Trailforks
Deals
Video: William Robert Turns His Backyard Into a Bike Park With His E-Bike
Nov 4, 2025
by
ForbiddenBike
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
7 Comments
PRESS RELEASE: Forbidden Bikes
It only took a couple of minutes for William Robert to get comfy and start flowing on the new Druid CorE. Being able to crank out lap after lap with no lift line doesn’t hurt either.
Ever wondered what it would be like to have a bike park in your backyard? Turn any trail, segment, jump line, or rut track into a backyard bike park with a Druid E.
William's Druid CorE
Forbiddenbike.com
Rider:
William Robert
Video and Photography:
Grégory Roux
Music: In Between by Dlina Volny
Posted In:
eMTB
Videos
Riding Videos
Forbidden
William Robert
Author Info:
ForbiddenBike
Member since Aug 13, 2018
83 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
YT Industries USA Closing After Failing to Reach Agreement With YT Germany
91330 views
Adolf Silva's First Video Injury Update After Rampage Crash
64842 views
Rider Sues Specialized, Claims Turbo Levo Motor ‘Defect’ Caused Him to Crash
55163 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
47730 views
Racing Rumors: Oisin O'Callaghan to Trek, Dakotah Norton Off Mondraker, Changes for the Yeti Team & More
36756 views
KrankE MTB Offers Analog Conversion Kits for Your eMTB
36623 views
A Brief History of Gearbox Mountain Bikes
31070 views
Does Red Bull Rampage Need to Change? - An Interview With Tarek Rasouli
30510 views
7 Comments
Score
Time
4
2
vttiste
(12 mins ago)
I personnally don't like to ride these full power e-bike, but these e-bike haters posting their usual comments are so hilariously pathetics...
Live and let live.
[Reply]
4
0
Deange63
FL
(41 mins ago)
Hell of a backyard!
[Reply]
7
5
tomo12377
FL
(36 mins ago)
Boy I am glad I don't need a e-bike
[Reply]
7
6
29er1
(27 mins ago)
Nice looking moped
[Reply]
5
7
ballsackington
(18 mins ago)
please just make a different site for ebikes, this shit is depressing
[Reply]
1
0
suspended-flesh
FL
(4 mins ago)
You can still filter Eeb content but this site is pretty thin without it (when it's not racing season).
[Reply]
2
0
trickland
(3 mins ago)
Don’t click
I don’t like xc, so i dint click…you have the power my friend! You can choose the content you want
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Product Deals
Photos
Videos
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Pinkbike Instagram
Newsletter Signup
Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.021532
Mobile Version of Website
Live and let live.
I don’t like xc, so i dint click…you have the power my friend! You can choose the content you want