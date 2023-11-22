Video: Party Trains All Day in 'A Vermont Hitlist'

Nov 22, 2023
by Transition Bikes  

Words: Transition Bikes

Vermont natives, Quinn Campbell and Myles Trainer, rallied back to their old stomping grounds for a bit of leaf peeping while checking out some new and old trails around their home state. Follow along as they ride Vermont's version of an Amusement Park on Perry Hill's trails, Six Flags and Disney Land in Waterbury, along with a few others on the list before finishing with Party Laps in Burke where they meet up with fellow Transition GiddyUp Squad members Ella & Alex McAndrew, and Sitota & Yofta LaRocque.

New England's trails have grown enormously in the last handful of years, and every year they continue to progress in terms of technicality and size of features. With the opportunity to return to where they grew up riding, Quinn and Myles were excited to check out some classics as well as some new hotspots in their film 'A Vermont Hitlist'.

photo

photo

Thanks to Lawsons Finest, Vermont Mountain Bike Association (VMBA), Mountain Bike Vermont (MTBVT), The Campbells and Knight Ide.

Video | Beau Gaughran

Riders | Quinn Campbell, Myles Trainer, Ella & Alex McAndrew, and Sitota & Yofta LaRocque.

photo


Regions in Article
Vermont

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Transition Bikes Myles Trainer Quinn Campbell


Author Info:
TransitionBikeCompany avatar

Member since Feb 17, 2009
132 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Dario's 9 Black Friday Deals That Are Actually Good
59455 views
Slack Randoms: MTBs in Cybertrucks, Pizza Oven-Equipped eBikes, $925 Towel Skirts & More
52686 views
Opinion: Save the Turns, Stop the Straightlines
43569 views
GCN+ to Close as Warner Bros. Discovery Looks to Consolidate Streaming Services [Updated with Information from WBD]
41321 views
First Look: Whyte Bikes E-Lyte with Bosch SX Motor
36625 views
Reader Story: How Much Traction Does a New Tire Buy You?
36007 views
Review: LoamLab Counterpunch Hand Protecting Grips
34934 views
Airdrop Bikes Launches New Edit Enduro Bike
34869 views

1 Comment
  • 1 0
 Awesome edit. VT riding is some of the best around and the trail networks/trail building is first class. From the Stowe/Waterbury areas, to East Burke (Kingdom Trails), to the lesser known Green Mountain Trails outside the Killington area, all are absolutely stellar. If you haven't been do yourself a favor and check them out!







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.030052
Mobile Version of Website