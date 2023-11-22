Video: Party Trains All Day in 'A Vermont Hitlist'

Words

: Transition BikesVermont natives, Quinn Campbell and Myles Trainer, rallied back to their old stomping grounds for a bit of leaf peeping while checking out some new and old trails around their home state. Follow along as they ride Vermont's version of an Amusement Park on Perry Hill's trails, Six Flags and Disney Land in Waterbury, along with a few others on the list before finishing with Party Laps in Burke where they meet up with fellow Transition GiddyUp Squad members Ella & Alex McAndrew, and Sitota & Yofta LaRocque.New England's trails have grown enormously in the last handful of years, and every year they continue to progress in terms of technicality and size of features. With the opportunity to return to where they grew up riding, Quinn and Myles were excited to check out some classics as well as some new hotspots in their film 'A Vermont Hitlist'.Thanks to Lawsons Finest, Vermont Mountain Bike Association (VMBA), Mountain Bike Vermont (MTBVT), The Campbells and Knight Ide.Video | Beau GaughranRiders | Quinn Campbell, Myles Trainer, Ella & Alex McAndrew, and Sitota & Yofta LaRocque.