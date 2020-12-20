Embarrassing Moments from Pinkbike, Volume 1 - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich

I'm giving you all a break from my usual puns and dorky comics. Instead, I was thinking we could have a laugh at other's misfortunes and anxiety causing mistakes. I've been collecting embarrassing moments from the Pinkbike staff and think it will be fun to illustrate them.
For your entertainment (hopefully), I present Volume 1 which includes stories from Pinkbike's own Head of Editorial, Brian Park and Pinkbike Presenter Christina Chappetta.
Brian Park: You Can't Say Embarrassed Without Bare Assed
|My first time on the north shore.
I was 16 or 17 the first time I rode the shore. I'd gotten my license and driven 5 hours from my small interior BC hometown to finally ride all the trails I'd seen in the movies.
Maybe I'd run into Wade Simmons or Thomas Vanderham, I thought. You'll be shocked to hear I had all the confidence and none of the skills... I had a 2002(?) Banshee Scream, dope ass Roach shorts, and a Giro Switchblade. I was ready for anything.
I met up with some friends, and we headed out to the trails. I don't remember why we didn't take our cars, maybe we were trying to shuttle with the bus, but anyway, we got there on the chariot of the proletariat. We did a few laps, I got my ass kicked by the trails, it started raining, and we got so lost. At some point it became type 2 fun and we bushwacked out to the highway.
I remember cruising down the highway in the pouring rain thinking "holy shit this is cold on the undercarriage," but I was mostly focused on getting down and heading home. When we got to the bus stop at the bottom, I realized those dope ass Roach shorts had gotten snagged on my saddle at some point, and torn themselves essentially into a skirt.
I'm eternally sorry to the public on the Mountain Highway that day, and to the commuters on the long, awkward bus ride back home.—Brian Park
|Here's another one. I was 12 or so, and had just gotten into mountain biking so needless to say I was watching North Shore Extreme 2 on repeat all the time. I wanted to do drops into gravel pits. So I climbed up a gravel pit near our place, pulled myself up over the ledge at the top... and sat down directly into a huge patch of cactus.
It's very hard to feel like a badass freerider while your mom spends an hour pulling cactus spines out of your ass.—Brian Park
Christina Chappetta: Just Riding Along...
|It was a lovely June day and I'd just finished work at Evolution Bike Shop in Whistler. It was roughly 6pm and I had some fresh rubber hanging from the handlebars of my cruiser bike because that weekend was the DH Provincial Champs in Whistler. One more stop at the bank to make the work day deposit and I was off for a weekend of bike racing! Just as I roll down the access ramp from the bank and towards the valley trail, I notice a duo of ladies approaching by bike and think I’m timed perfectly to pop out onto the trail just in front of them.
Before I know what hits me, BAM! I am on the grass at the edge of the valley trail, rolling around in agony! And the best part - I’m being told off by these ladies about not wearing a helmet and how dangerous I am, meanwhile realizing that I’ve likely actually broken my foot! Ironically, a bike park patroller was driving by and saw the situation and came to check on us.
|I had to have one of the ladies call my boyfriend to come collect his broken girlfriend, literally on the side of the road, helpless and nearly in shock from breaking my foot. The patroller suggested we go straight to the hospital to assess the situation and we assured him we would. But what he didn’t know was that I didn’t have travel insurance at the time so I thought I'd try to “ride this one out.” I got home eventually but not before going over every single speedbump!!! in Whistler.
Within a few days of couch prison, I decided to get it checked out and it turned out I broke the three middle metatarsals in my right foot as a result of catching my pedal on my tires and bending my foot nearly in half, over the pedal. Needless to say, no bike racing happened that weekend. It was a long 8 weeks of crutches letting the bones mend and then relearning to walk and eventually ride again.
Pretty embarrassing story to tell for 8 weeks of crutch life. Lesson learned. I now cringe when I see people with bags and tires on the bars.
Pro tip: Don’t ride with things on your bars! And don’t wear tiny slide-on shoes on the bike. Crashes can happen on your first lap!—Christina Chappetta
