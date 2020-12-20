Embarrassing Moments from Pinkbike, Volume 1 - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich

My first time on the north shore.



I was 16 or 17 the first time I rode the shore. I'd gotten my license and driven 5 hours from my small interior BC hometown to finally ride all the trails I'd seen in the movies.



Maybe I'd run into Wade Simmons or Thomas Vanderham, I thought. You'll be shocked to hear I had all the confidence and none of the skills... I had a 2002(?) Banshee Scream, dope ass Roach shorts, and a Giro Switchblade. I was ready for anything.



I met up with some friends, and we headed out to the trails. I don't remember why we didn't take our cars, maybe we were trying to shuttle with the bus, but anyway, we got there on the chariot of the proletariat. We did a few laps, I got my ass kicked by the trails, it started raining, and we got so lost. At some point it became type 2 fun and we bushwacked out to the highway.



I remember cruising down the highway in the pouring rain thinking "holy shit this is cold on the undercarriage," but I was mostly focused on getting down and heading home. When we got to the bus stop at the bottom, I realized those dope ass Roach shorts had gotten snagged on my saddle at some point, and torn themselves essentially into a skirt.



I'm eternally sorry to the public on the Mountain Highway that day, and to the commuters on the long, awkward bus ride back home. — Brian Park