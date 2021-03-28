Embarrassing Moments from Pinkbike, Volume 2 - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich

Mar 28, 2021
by Taj Mihelich  
Here is a second batch of embarrassing moments I've collected from the Pinkbike staff.

For your entertainment (hopefully), Mike Kazimer, Mike Levy, Jason Lucas, Sarah Moore, and Dan Sapp shared some unfortunate memories that you are allowed to laugh at.



Brake Lever Roulette

"Something clearly wasn't right..."

bigquotesI built up a brand new test bike and headed out for a ride. After a long fire road climb I dropped into the descent, only to have my front wheel wash out unexpectedly a few hundred yards later. The trail was really steep, so I thought maybe it was the tire's fault, maybe a crappy compound or something. I kept descending, and then it happened again. It felt like I had no traction at all - something clearly wasn't right...

And then it hit me - the bike had come from the UK, and the brakes were backwards - front brake on the right, rear brake on the left. I swear I'd checked them when I assembled it, but obviously not.

A little trail side swapping and everything went back to normal, but it was pretty embarrassing needing to to tell my buddies "Hang on, I'm an idiot and my brake levers are on the wrong sides."Mike Kazimer




Multi-Contusion Multi-Tool


There was a time when I could hop up and down in one place on only my rear tire and for basically as long as I wanted.

bigquotesHave you ever been nearly crippled by a multi-tool? Five ago, my trusty (and very rusty) Park multi-tool tried to do exactly that, leaving me with a spot on my lower back that's still sore and misshapen five years later. I'll explain...

I've had this multi-tool for around twenty years now, and while there are much lighter, smaller, and better-integrated tools out there, this little brick of steel and aluminum has saved my ass so many times that I can't bear to get rid of it. Thinking back, there hasn't been a single ride over the last two decades when it hasn't been in my bib pocket where it (usually) goes completely unnoticed until I need it. That's where it was when a few buddies and myself were getting ready to start the climb from our local trailhead. But someone was late, of course, so I was practicing my ever-important goofing off skills, as one does.

There was a time when I could hop up and down in one place on only my rear tire and for basically as long as I wanted. You know what I'm talking about; those skills that eventually disappear because you turn into an adult and think you shouldn't spend all your time f*cking around on a bicycle. So there I was, hopping in one spot on my rear wheel like Hans Rey in the middle of a gravel parking lot with ten or fifteen strangers in various states of getting ready. With my front wheel up high. And my pedals very, very tight... I think you know where this is going.

The first thing that hit the ground was the big block of steel and aluminum in my bib pocket, feet locked into my pedals and hands still on the grips. You know when something hurts so bad that you unconsciously run around in circles? I was in sobbing agony on my way to the hospital, then spent the next three weeks sleeping on my stomach, typing on my stomach, eating on my stomach, and there's still a hard mass of something under my skin from when I landed on my trusty multi-tool.

Still not gonna get rid of it, though.




Scarred For Life

"I laid on the bank for a good 5 minutes trying not to cry, and watching those girls walk away laughing."

bigquotesAside from the small embarrassing moments that happen every time I walk out the door there is one that still haunts me to this day.

Way back when I was 10 years old me and my friends would hang around at our school well after everyone had gone home. The reason being our school had a bunch of cool-to-us “street spots” for riding our bikes on. We had skinnies, 4-5 ft drops to flat and even a couple of banks to practice our abubacas and fufunafus.

One day we were sitting at the top of the bank chatting about whatever 10 year olds chat about and 3-4 girls strolled by. Eager to show them just how rad I was I yelled “dropping in!” and threw a sick wheelie going down the bank. Well, it would’ve been sick if I hadn’t almost immediately looped out straight to my back causing all the air to rush out of my lungs. I laid on the bank for a good 5 minutes trying to catch my breath, trying not to cry, and watching those girls walk away laughing through tear-filled eyes.

Since then I’ve never wheelied down a bank again.Jason Lucas




Ended By End Caps

Don't leave us!

bigquotesNovember 2013. My boyfriend of a couple months and I had planned a weekend trip from Quebec to Highland Mountain Bike Park in New Hampshire. We’d been there together once before and had a great time and so we wanted to fit in one more bike park trip before the snow fell.

I’d borrowed a 2014 Specialized Stumpjumper Evo 29 from work the first time we went down and my partner said that he’d like to try the Stumpjumper Evo 27.5 this time around.

Friday afternoon came around and I packed the two Stumpjumpers into my 2003 Subaru Forester. I figured the inside was pretty much the size of a van so I saw no need to invest in a bike rack. Then we transferred the bikes over to my partners much more-reliable 2010 Toyota Matrix for the five hour drive south, leaving the wheels in the trunk and putting the bikes on the fork-mounted roof rack.

We stayed in a crummy motel on Friday night and woke up early, excited to ride, on Saturday. We arrived at Highland and proceeded to put on our ride gear before taking the demo bikes off the roof and grabbing our front wheels out of the trunk of the car.

But the wheels didn’t fit properly. Somehow, I’d misplaced the end caps. We called a couple of shops to try and get some, but the bikes weren’t even in stores yet so no local shops had any.

Having ruined both of our weekend ride plans, we cancelled our second night at the hotel and got ready for the five-hour return drive.

To further embarrass me, a colleague of mine at Specialized Canada had texted me a photo Friday evening with a picture of the two wheel end caps where he found them sitting in the parking lot at the office when he left Friday evening. They had fallen out before I even transferred them to my car but I hadn’t got the memo since I’d turned my phone off as soon as we crossed the border. The “how was your weekend riding trip?” questions on Monday were loaded.Sarah Moore




If a Bear Can Do It, Why Can't I?

"Tommy encouraged me to just deal with it up in the woods."

bigquotesParking lots in Pisgah these days make it hard to remember the simple times not so long ago, somewhere between elastomer forks and the creation of down country, when it used to be relatively rare to see other riders in the forest. If you didn’t stop and say hello because it was a friend of yours; it was as certainly nice to stop and say hello, and welcome a stranger to the unmarked territory. One splitter Memorial Day weekend, my good friend Tommy and I set out to ride Avery Creek—a longer journey suitable for a full camelback of snacks and more than a bottle of water.

It was a beautiful day; the forest was just waking up from a long winter slumber, birds were chirping and squirrels were running along the trails before us. The forest, though unpopulated by today’s standards, was seeing a healthy bump in vacationers for the long weekend. As we came to a poorly marked intersection, we met two strangers, with bikes and kits that made it look like it might be their first time riding in Pisgah. Knowing the twists and turns of Pisgah well, and easily spotting someone who was lost, I politely offered some advice to supplement the map they were arguing over, and asked the two ladies if they needed any help finding their way, as I would anyone. A response of—“we’re fine, thanks”—in a more than stern voice let us know we should mosey along. Ok, then, have a nice ride!

Now, anyone who knows me knows that I've had some GI issues for years (turns out I have Celiac and a lot of food allergies) This, at times, led to unexpected trail side stops before I learned how to manage it. Midway up the hour long climb, things weren't right. At the top of the climb, at an intersection that has 5 options, one of which leads to a dead-end, I said to Tommy “man, I gotta get down as soon as possible”. There was still climbing left for us and riding more wasn't going to result in success for me. Not wanting to waste the hour-long gravel climb, Tommy encouraged me to just deal with it up in the woods...not ideal but, he had a point. Knowing nobody in their right mind would continue on the gravel road, which quickly dead ends, I scooted up the road out of sight and sortof into the woods, telling Tommy to keep an eye out while I sorted out my intestinal distress.

As I was told, a few minutes later after Tommy had a quick and more normal bathroom break of his own, our two "friends" from eariler finished out their climb. Tommy said, "Hi"—they grunted a non-response, then to his surprise passed him, passed the first trail option, the second…the third…and onto the dead end gravel road. Frantically, he called out “Hey!, That’s the wrong way!”, trying to deter them from seeing something they didn’t want. “We told you earlier, WE’VE GOT IT”, they barked back. He said he felt bad for abandoning his watch on my behalf, but at that point, he no longer felt bad for failing to prevent their day from being ruined. (I'm still not completely convinced he tried that hard to deter them.)

Let's be real, XC shoes and bibs never made anyone look good while using the woods on a cool spring day, or any day for that matter. I had more or less finished up my business but, being I was wearing bibs, I was virtually naked. Now, I wasn't in the middle of the "road" but, I wasn't really all that far off to the side either. It was more or less a field and the edges were full of briars and too thick to get much more out of the way. No one comes up here anyways, right?

Lo and behold, I heard talking and then I see the two ladies headed up towards me as I'm there crouched on the ground, bibs at ankles, the rest of my clothing ten feet away. I did some sort of a panicked crab walk stumble, running to try to hide and get covered up, wondering if I should yell something about them going the wrong way or just try to hide. They turned around...it was all a blur to me, really. and by the time I got dressed, waited a bit to make sure they were gone up the trail, and headed back down to Tommy, I had convinced myself they just realized they were going the wrong way and headed back down and up the trail.

Come to find out, the ladies had pinned it straight back through the intersection and down the gravel climb we’d all just battled with for over an hour. Tommy tried to shout out “sorry, I tried to tell you it was a dead-end”, but I think it fell on deaf ears. They apparently slowed just enough to yell, “you didn’t tell us your BROTHER was up there” which answered my question as to if they had noticed me.Dan Sapp


Posted In:
Stories Sunday Comics With Taj Mihelich Dan Sapp Jason Lucas Mike Kazimer Mike Levy Sarah Moore Taj Mihelich


Must Read This Week
Throwback Thursday Quiz: Can You Guess these Retro Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
132049 views
Mountain Biker Stabbed by Hiker After Right of Way Dispute
114604 views
Review: The 2021 Specialized Turbo Levo is the New Benchmark
110191 views
First Look: SRAM Releases GX Eagle AXS Wireless Electronic Drivetrain
66792 views
How to Pump Your Bike, According to Physics
63266 views
Nerding Out: The Most Successful Enduro Bikes
57622 views
Ship Stuck in Suez Canal May Further Contribute to Bike Parts Shortage
51597 views
Specialized Executive Vice President: It Will Take More Than a Year For Cycling Inventory to Recover
44631 views

7 Comments

  • 6 1
 I understand that you work at Specialized but you should have just rented bikes at Highland and still had a great time. Their rental fleet is very solid.
  • 1 0
 After losing my endcaps a few times - I put a dab of silicone glue on the outside of the retaining ring (be careful not to get in/on bearing) - they no longer pop off or fall out when takin or putting on the wheel.
  • 1 0
 Why would it matter of those bikes weren't out yet? Hub end caps aren't bike specific, they're hub specific, and Spesh\Roval has been using DT Swiss (or Formula if for some reason they didn't send you a high-end build) for a while. Surely someone had DT end caps, even if the bikes were previews...
  • 4 0
 I think you mean the brakes were on the correct way round.
  • 1 0
 this one time, at band camp.... just kidding. Taj is gonna have to commit to a drawing before I share my good ones Smile
  • 2 1
 Disappointed that the specialized status review didn't make the list
  • 1 0
 we need an evergreen meme

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008415
Mobile Version of Website