Embarrassing Moments from Pinkbike, Volume 2 - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich

Parking lots in Pisgah these days make it hard to remember the simple times not so long ago, somewhere between elastomer forks and the creation of down country, when it used to be relatively rare to see other riders in the forest. If you didn’t stop and say hello because it was a friend of yours; it was as certainly nice to stop and say hello, and welcome a stranger to the unmarked territory. One splitter Memorial Day weekend, my good friend Tommy and I set out to ride Avery Creek—a longer journey suitable for a full camelback of snacks and more than a bottle of water.



It was a beautiful day; the forest was just waking up from a long winter slumber, birds were chirping and squirrels were running along the trails before us. The forest, though unpopulated by today’s standards, was seeing a healthy bump in vacationers for the long weekend. As we came to a poorly marked intersection, we met two strangers, with bikes and kits that made it look like it might be their first time riding in Pisgah. Knowing the twists and turns of Pisgah well, and easily spotting someone who was lost, I politely offered some advice to supplement the map they were arguing over, and asked the two ladies if they needed any help finding their way, as I would anyone. A response of—“we’re fine, thanks”—in a more than stern voice let us know we should mosey along. Ok, then, have a nice ride!



Now, anyone who knows me knows that I've had some GI issues for years (turns out I have Celiac and a lot of food allergies) This, at times, led to unexpected trail side stops before I learned how to manage it. Midway up the hour long climb, things weren't right. At the top of the climb, at an intersection that has 5 options, one of which leads to a dead-end, I said to Tommy “man, I gotta get down as soon as possible”. There was still climbing left for us and riding more wasn't going to result in success for me. Not wanting to waste the hour-long gravel climb, Tommy encouraged me to just deal with it up in the woods...not ideal but, he had a point. Knowing nobody in their right mind would continue on the gravel road, which quickly dead ends, I scooted up the road out of sight and sortof into the woods, telling Tommy to keep an eye out while I sorted out my intestinal distress.



As I was told, a few minutes later after Tommy had a quick and more normal bathroom break of his own, our two "friends" from eariler finished out their climb. Tommy said, "Hi"—they grunted a non-response, then to his surprise passed him, passed the first trail option, the second…the third…and onto the dead end gravel road. Frantically, he called out “Hey!, That’s the wrong way!”, trying to deter them from seeing something they didn’t want. “We told you earlier, WE’VE GOT IT”, they barked back. He said he felt bad for abandoning his watch on my behalf, but at that point, he no longer felt bad for failing to prevent their day from being ruined. (I'm still not completely convinced he tried that hard to deter them.)



Let's be real, XC shoes and bibs never made anyone look good while using the woods on a cool spring day, or any day for that matter. I had more or less finished up my business but, being I was wearing bibs, I was virtually naked. Now, I wasn't in the middle of the "road" but, I wasn't really all that far off to the side either. It was more or less a field and the edges were full of briars and too thick to get much more out of the way. No one comes up here anyways, right?



Lo and behold, I heard talking and then I see the two ladies headed up towards me as I'm there crouched on the ground, bibs at ankles, the rest of my clothing ten feet away. I did some sort of a panicked crab walk stumble, running to try to hide and get covered up, wondering if I should yell something about them going the wrong way or just try to hide. They turned around...it was all a blur to me, really. and by the time I got dressed, waited a bit to make sure they were gone up the trail, and headed back down to Tommy, I had convinced myself they just realized they were going the wrong way and headed back down and up the trail.



Come to find out, the ladies had pinned it straight back through the intersection and down the gravel climb we’d all just battled with for over an hour. Tommy tried to shout out “sorry, I tried to tell you it was a dead-end”, but I think it fell on deaf ears. They apparently slowed just enough to yell, “you didn’t tell us your BROTHER was up there” which answered my question as to if they had noticed me. — Dan Sapp