Embedded: Highs & Lows of Racing Dual Slalom at Crankworx Whistler 2019

Aug 15, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  



This year's 100% Dual Slalom course at Crankworx Whistler challenged a lot of racers, with some of the top contenders crashing out early. However, there were some riders who adapted quickly to the new course and found themselves on the podium.



Racing and Events Videos Embedded Crankworx Whistler 2019 Dual Slalom


