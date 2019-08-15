Pinkbike.com
Embedded: Highs & Lows of Racing Dual Slalom at Crankworx Whistler 2019
Aug 15, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
This year's 100% Dual Slalom course at Crankworx Whistler challenged a lot of racers, with some of the top contenders crashing out early. However, there were some riders who adapted quickly to the new course and found themselves on the podium.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Embedded
Crankworx Whistler 2019
Dual Slalom
