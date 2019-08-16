Pinkbike.com
Embedded: Kialani Hines Battles It Out in the Pump Track Challenge - Crankworx Whistler 2019
Aug 16, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
With a new, more technical course, the 2019 RockShox Ultimate Pump Track Challenge was an epic battle that saw veterans battling rookies in high speed head to head racing.
Racing and Events
Videos
Embedded
Crankworx Whistler 2019
