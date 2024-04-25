Emil Johannson Breaks Collarbone

Apr 25, 2024
by Sarah Moore  


Emil Johannson has shared on social media today that he broke his collarbone on a recent trip to the United States. While he didn't share details of exactly how he broke it, he did share a picture of his helmet that had obviously taken an impact. He is now back home and has started rehab at the Red Bull Athlete Performance Center in Sweden.

Johannson won his first-ever Crankworx Slopestyle contest at Red Bull Joyride in 2019 and has won all three Triple Crown of Slopestyle titles in the past three years. He's also won 13 out of 14 events he took part in in the last four years. With an impressive 12th gold medal at Crankworx Innsbruck in 2023, he overtook the legendary Brandon Semenuk and his 11 Crankworx wins. He followed that up with a 13th gold medal at Crankworx Whistler 2023.

The male competitors of the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship event at Crankworx Rotorua decided not to participate in this year’s competition, but the Freeride Mountain Bike Association (FMBA), Crankworx and the Male Slopestyle Athletes have since released a joint statement saying that they have come to an agreement and that "both male and female riders will be participating in the upcoming Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle event scheduled for May 26, 2024, as well as the remaining SWC events of this season."

With the Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle just one month away, it seems unlikely that Johannson will be able to compete, but the Swede never ceases to surprise us so we're not ruling it out.

We wish Johannson all the best with his recovery and look forward to seeing him back to his winning ways before too long.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Slopestyle Emil Johansson


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,355 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Kona Bicycles' Parent Company Appoints New CFO, Intends to Sell Brand
65923 views
Downhill Bikes of Sea Otter - Part 1
48203 views
Brian's Randoms from Sea Otter 2024
46061 views
Randoms Round 3: Dario's Treasures
45267 views
Pinkbike's DH Fantasy League: Get Your Team On The Line - Fort William is in 10 DAYS!
40539 views
Randoms Round 1 - Sea Otter 2024
38751 views
[UPDATED] Final Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Araxá XC World Cup 2024
38322 views
Spotted: Frameworks Racing DH Bike with Electronic Fox Shock & Unreleased Enve Rims
38102 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

16 Comments
  • 13 0
 Oh no, I've been itching to see somebody else win at Crankworx, but not like this! Best wishes for a quick and full recovery!
  • 4 1
 Exactly what I was thinking
  • 3 1
 Crankworx , Nah, best case scenario is that it’s a simple break and even so he had a plate and screws put in . A month isn’t long enough for it to heal back to normal strength. If he were to crash it would break. Of course I don’t know shit so…
  • 2 0
 I see your point, but this is the man who won joyride with a broken hand. If anyone is capable of doing it it's him. I'd just hate to see him push it and get hurt worse.
  • 2 0
 Jorge Lorenzo once broke his collar bone, had it plated that night and raced a MotoGP bike less than 48 hours later. He came in 5th, not recommended though....
  • 4 0
 These guys are not normal humans and they have access to doctors and trainers the common people do not. Figure 5 weeks from injury to comp. I've seen crazier things.
  • 1 0
 @onemanarmy: they have the exact same access to doctors and PT everyone does. I work in orthopedics. Majority of people research smartphones more than they do a surgeon before surgery.

Typical clavicle is 6 weeks. But he’s young and healthy none he might be back sooner. Depends on the fracture pattern, comminuted, surgical vs not etc.

Every fx is different and every patients bone is different.
  • 1 0
 @Clifflane3: Fingers crossed his autoimmune disease doesn't make it longer. He's struggled with that so much in the past. Hope you are back on two wheels super duper asap!
  • 1 0
 Of course there’s Coty Shock…
  • 3 0
 Cmon, he'll be fine. Coty Schock broke his collarbone racing supercross one weekend and was racing again the next weekend. Emil with a month and the right rehab will be fine for cairns in a month
  • 3 0
 This is great news for his bikes. They will finally get a much needed vacation, after years and years of nonstop shredding.
  • 3 0
 Another offering made to the mountain biking gods…
  • 1 3
 I would say this is great news for the other riders, but if they all boycott the next stage, it really doesn’t matter does it.
  • 2 0
 Both sides have already had press releases that agreements have been and are being made. I highly doubt this gets canceled again.
  • 2 3
 Appearance fee out the windows...
  • 1 0
 meh... he'll still appear.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.053486
Mobile Version of Website