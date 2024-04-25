Emil Johannson Breaks Collarbone

Emil Johannson has shared on social media today that he broke his collarbone on a recent trip to the United States. While he didn't share details of exactly how he broke it, he did share a picture of his helmet that had obviously taken an impact. He is now back home and has started rehab at the Red Bull Athlete Performance Center in Sweden.
Johannson won his first-ever Crankworx Slopestyle contest at Red Bull Joyride in 2019 and has won all three Triple Crown of Slopestyle titles in the past three years. He's also won 13 out of 14 events he took part in in the last four years. With an impressive 12th gold medal at Crankworx Innsbruck in 2023, he overtook the legendary Brandon Semenuk and his 11 Crankworx wins. He followed that up with a 13th gold medal at Crankworx Whistler 2023.
The male competitors of the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship event at Crankworx Rotorua decided not to participate
in this year’s competition, but the Freeride Mountain Bike Association (FMBA), Crankworx and the Male Slopestyle Athletes have since released a joint statement
saying that they have come to an agreement and that "both male and female riders will be participating in the upcoming Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle event scheduled for May 26, 2024, as well as the remaining SWC events of this season."
With the Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle just one month away, it seems unlikely that Johannson will be able to compete, but the Swede never ceases to surprise us so we're not ruling it out.
We wish Johannson all the best with his recovery and look forward to seeing him back to his winning ways before too long.
Typical clavicle is 6 weeks. But he’s young and healthy none he might be back sooner. Depends on the fracture pattern, comminuted, surgical vs not etc.
Every fx is different and every patients bone is different.