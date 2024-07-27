Emil Johannson Broke Shoulder in Red Bull Joyride Practice

….. so devastated… so bummed… Yesterday morning I had a heavy crash, exploded of the bike & tumbled… managed to protect myself pretty well. My shoulder & hand took a beating though & I needed to take the rest of the day off. Tried all sorts of things… massage, 10 different tape solutions, cold/ hot therapy basically tried everything to make the shoulder feel better. Woke up with it feeling garbage but still gave it a go this morning, riding with the shoulder pain worked ok before I had another crash… & really made it bad. Unable to lift the arm the decision to not proceed was made for me rather than by me. Just got it x-rayed & matter a fact I had fractured my shoulder most likely yesterday already.



The past 12 months I haven’t been at an event without either managing an injury or being injured. It’s been one tough season the continuous to give me hardship… let’s kill this rehab & you all know I be back for more. — Emil Johannson