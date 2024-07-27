Emil Johannson Broke Shoulder in Red Bull Joyride Practice

Emil Johannson pulled out of Red Bull Joyride in the hour before the event and he's now shared that it's because he broke his shoulder, most likely during practice on Friday. While initially he was able to ride through the pain during Saturday morning's practice, a second crash made that impossible.
|….. so devastated… so bummed… Yesterday morning I had a heavy crash, exploded of the bike & tumbled… managed to protect myself pretty well. My shoulder & hand took a beating though & I needed to take the rest of the day off. Tried all sorts of things… massage, 10 different tape solutions, cold/ hot therapy basically tried everything to make the shoulder feel better. Woke up with it feeling garbage but still gave it a go this morning, riding with the shoulder pain worked ok before I had another crash… & really made it bad. Unable to lift the arm the decision to not proceed was made for me rather than by me. Just got it x-rayed & matter a fact I had fractured my shoulder most likely yesterday already.
The past 12 months I haven’t been at an event without either managing an injury or being injured. It’s been one tough season the continuous to give me hardship… let’s kill this rehab & you all know I be back for more.—Emil Johannson
This is Emil Johannson's second injury this season, after he broke his collarbone
at the beginning of April. He recovered in record time and was able to take second just two months later at Crankworx Cairns. At Crankworx Innsbruck, he finished third.
Johannson won his first-ever Crankworx Slopestyle contest at Red Bull Joyride in Whistler in 2019 and won a record 13th gold medal at Crankworx Whistler in 2023. He had an incredible stretch from 2021 to 2023 where he won all three Triple Crown of Slopestyle titles.
We wish Emil all the best with his recovery and hope to see him back to his winning ways next season.