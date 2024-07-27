Powered by Outside

Emil Johannson Broke Shoulder in Red Bull Joyride Practice

Jul 27, 2024
by Sarah Moore  


Emil Johannson pulled out of Red Bull Joyride in the hour before the event and he's now shared that it's because he broke his shoulder, most likely during practice on Friday. While initially he was able to ride through the pain during Saturday morning's practice, a second crash made that impossible.

bigquotes….. so devastated… so bummed… Yesterday morning I had a heavy crash, exploded of the bike & tumbled… managed to protect myself pretty well. My shoulder & hand took a beating though & I needed to take the rest of the day off. Tried all sorts of things… massage, 10 different tape solutions, cold/ hot therapy basically tried everything to make the shoulder feel better. Woke up with it feeling garbage but still gave it a go this morning, riding with the shoulder pain worked ok before I had another crash… & really made it bad. Unable to lift the arm the decision to not proceed was made for me rather than by me. Just got it x-rayed & matter a fact I had fractured my shoulder most likely yesterday already.

The past 12 months I haven’t been at an event without either managing an injury or being injured. It’s been one tough season the continuous to give me hardship… let’s kill this rehab & you all know I be back for more.Emil Johannson

This is Emil Johannson's second injury this season, after he broke his collarbone at the beginning of April. He recovered in record time and was able to take second just two months later at Crankworx Cairns. At Crankworx Innsbruck, he finished third.

Johannson won his first-ever Crankworx Slopestyle contest at Red Bull Joyride in Whistler in 2019 and won a record 13th gold medal at Crankworx Whistler in 2023. He had an incredible stretch from 2021 to 2023 where he won all three Triple Crown of Slopestyle titles.

We wish Emil all the best with his recovery and hope to see him back to his winning ways next season.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Injuries Emil Johansson Crankworx 2024 Crankworx Slopestyle Crankworx Whistler 2024


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,488 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Canadian Open DH - Crankworx Whistler 2024
54047 views
First Ride: Maxxis Highroller III Tire - DH Race Ready
53002 views
Review: The Airdrop Edit MX - No Frills, All Thrills
37952 views
First Ride: the Trek Slash+ Sets a High Bar
36617 views
Randoms Round 3 - Crankworx Whistler 2024
33070 views
Results: Garbanzo DH - Crankworx Whistler 2024
26070 views
Nina Hoffmann & Mille Johnset Out of the Canadian Open DH After Practice Crashes
25859 views
Interview: Tom Pidcock & Pinarello's MTB Product Team on Developing a Pure XC Race Bike & More
24521 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.035010
Mobile Version of Website