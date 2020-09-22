Video: Emil Johansson Shows Off Dizzying Trick Combos in New Zealand

When Swedish slopestyle pro Emil Johansson gets on his bike, he demonstrates playful ease in everything he does. He shows his unique style once again in his latest video project "Emil Johansson | South Island MTB perfection", which was shot in Queenstown, New Zealand this March. In the breathtaking 3-minute video clip Emil jumps over huge kickers and proves with impressive tricks – including a 360 tailwhip windshield wiper – that he is completely at one with his bike.
Follow Emil Johansson:
|Back in March as the world was slowing down I was forced to extend my stay in New Zealand after Crankworx Rotorua 2020. It gave me a chance to make a good situation out of an odd time and I learned up with Scott Robb and Hunter Paul to film some fun on the bike—Emil Johansson, about filming his new edit in New Zealand
Facebook: facebook.com/johanssoemil/
Instagram: instagram.com/johanssoemil/
Website: emilmtb.com
6 Comments
The G.O.A.T is here and his name is Emil
Post a Comment