Video: Emil Johansson Shows Off Dizzying Trick Combos in New Zealand

Sep 22, 2020
by rasoulution  

When Swedish slopestyle pro Emil Johansson gets on his bike, he demonstrates playful ease in everything he does. He shows his unique style once again in his latest video project "Emil Johansson | South Island MTB perfection", which was shot in Queenstown, New Zealand this March. In the breathtaking 3-minute video clip Emil jumps over huge kickers and proves with impressive tricks – including a 360 tailwhip windshield wiper – that he is completely at one with his bike.

bigquotesBack in March as the world was slowing down I was forced to extend my stay in New Zealand after Crankworx Rotorua 2020. It gave me a chance to make a good situation out of an odd time and I learned up with Scott Robb and Hunter Paul to film some fun on the bikeEmil Johansson, about filming his new edit in New Zealand

Follow Emil Johansson:

Facebook: facebook.com/johanssoemil/
Instagram: instagram.com/johanssoemil/
Website: emilmtb.com

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Emil Johansson Slopestyle


Must Read This Week
Video: We Actually Tested Our Bike From The Future - The Grim Donut Part 2
134273 views
Final Results: EWS Pietra Ligure 2020
66880 views
Review: 2021 Commencal Meta TR 29 - T is for Turbo
61092 views
Video: Giant's New Trance X Advanced Pro 29 - First Look
54625 views
Slack Randoms: Spokeless e-Bikes, XC Carnage & Faked Bike Flips?
47180 views
Bike Check: Lewis Buchanan's Prototype Forbidden Race Bike - EWS Pietra Ligure 2020
44505 views
Rose Bikes Stops Selling Bikes in the UK Due to Brake Lever Laws
44448 views
Bike Check: Brendan Fairclough's Custom F**k Corona Scott Gambler
36396 views

6 Comments

  • 1 0
 Phenomenal... incredible the way he has style in some of yhe most ridiculous combos! You're watching and thinking... "I should try that it's so smooth!" And then I remember that I would be happy with a 360, bargain or a tailwhip or even doing a jump that big let alone all in one! Mind officially blown.

The G.O.A.T is here and his name is Emil
  • 1 0
 Amazing performance, but if I was any more hung over I think I may have had a seizure while watching the edit...talk about dizzying.
  • 2 0
 My run on that new rampage video game was almost like that
  • 1 0
 It's hard not to be a fan.. he seems to be still improving, which is just surreal considering the level he reached.
  • 1 0
 I would definitely pay to watch him ride Gorge Rode trails all day.
  • 1 0
 Mind Blown

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009330
Mobile Version of Website