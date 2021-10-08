Emil Johansson Missing Red Bull Rampage to Target Rotorua Triple Crown

As a 2nd alternate for Rampage I last week got the invite to take part when a second rider pulled out due to injury. It was a tough decision but I unfortunately had to turn my invite down this year due to with my current schedule I can not physically take part at both Rampage as well as Rotorua because of the mandatory 14-day quarantine we have to do to get into New Zealand for the final Crankworx event of the season. Very frustrating that the schedules collide like this, but hopefully the future will allow riders to do both events in the same season.



Wishing the best of luck to all the other riders out there, really looking forward to watching the live stream next week. — Emil Johansson