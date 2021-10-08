Emil Johansson Missing Red Bull Rampage to Target Rotorua Triple Crown

Oct 8, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Emil Johansson

Emil Johansson has revealed that he was offered a slot at Rampage but had to decline it to compete in Crankworx Rotorua.

Johansson competed in his first Rampage in 2019 and was awarded the Best Rookie title following a 12th place finish after a late call-up to the event.


When the athlete list was revealed for the 2021 event, Emil was listed as one of the five reserve riders. After both Brendan Fairclough and Brett Rheeder pulled out of the event due to injury, Emil was offered a slot but had to turn it down to compete at Crankworx Rotorua. Although Crankworx Rotorua doesn't start until November 1, New Zealand has a mandatory 2-week quarantine in place so Emil would not be able to fully prepare for and compete in both events. Johansson declined the Rampage slot and instead Thomas Genon and Reed Boggs have slotted in to take the injured riders' spots.

Johansson is currently unbeaten in five Crankworx slopestyle competitions and is on track to take the Triple Crown in 2021 following wins in Innsbruck and Silverstar. The accomplishment would make him the second rider ever to win the Triple Crown, a distinction that brings with it a $25,000 bonus paycheque.

Emil Johansson took 12th at his first rampage.

bigquotesAs a 2nd alternate for Rampage I last week got the invite to take part when a second rider pulled out due to injury. It was a tough decision but I unfortunately had to turn my invite down this year due to with my current schedule I can not physically take part at both Rampage as well as Rotorua because of the mandatory 14-day quarantine we have to do to get into New Zealand for the final Crankworx event of the season. Very frustrating that the schedules collide like this, but hopefully the future will allow riders to do both events in the same season.

Wishing the best of luck to all the other riders out there, really looking forward to watching the live stream next week. Emil Johansson

It's a shame we can't watch Emil compete in both high-profile freeride events but we look forward to seeing what he has in store for his run at Crankworx Rotorua and wish him the best of luck in his pursuit of the Triple Crown.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Emil Johansson Red Bull Rampage


Must Read This Week
Richie Rude Disqualified from EWS Tweed Valley
96281 views
Review: RockShox' New Flight Attendant Suspension System
95407 views
Tinker Juarez Announces Split with Cannondale in Now Deleted Social Media Post
70561 views
Video: Flight Attendant - RockShox's Self-Adjusting Computer-Controlled Suspension
57357 views
Commencal Launches Mixed-Wheel 2022 Meta SX
53704 views
First Look: 2022 Santa Cruz Chameleon & Five Unique Builds
48086 views
Spotted: A New 165mm Travel Enduro Race Bike From Deviate
43595 views
First Look: 2022 Trek Top Fuel - A Classic Reimagined
41427 views

19 Comments

  • 19 0
 Rampage was robbed.
  • 1 2
 Dude will be back to win Rampage 2023-2029 prolly
  • 1 0
 So no Tommy g in Rotorua. I can't remember a slope contest without him
  • 7 0
 I wish him the best at Rotorua...decision makes sense.
  • 7 0
 not surprising the Kiwis want to limit this man's ability to take flight
  • 5 0
 25k for the triple crown?!! Think they're missing a zero or two!!
  • 16 0
 $25,000.00?
  • 1 0
 50/50 if Crankworx Rotorua will even take place. Limits are in place currently on event sizes and sporting events are getting cancelled left, right, and center around here at the moment.
  • 3 1
 It's Rampage tho. Ya win that your solidified legend. The coverage for sponsors has to be much higher too.
  • 6 0
 he is young. he has time. at the short-lived peak of a slopestyle career.
  • 4 0
 I don't know what his chances are of winning rampage, not super high. I mean no offense, he's a great rider and could win, but he's far from the favorite to win. Whereas in slopestyle, he is definitely the favorite. Seems a sensible decision to me. Not sure how two red bull sponsored events ended up conflicting time wise.
  • 1 0
 Not if you get a triple crown. And he would be the first true triple crown winner as the time Nicolai won there were 4 stops.
  • 2 0
 This article was written as if the dude doesn’t have that triple crown IN THE BAG ALREADDDDDY
  • 2 0
 Makes sense now. Emil was a clear choice for those slots.
  • 2 0
 Lame... Wanted to see Emil vs. Semenuk
  • 1 0
 Gonna be shit for him if/when New Zealand doesn't allow Crankworx to happen.
  • 1 0
 Booooo Wendy Testaburger!!! Booooo Wendy booooo!
  • 1 0
 GO DJ!!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009063
Mobile Version of Website