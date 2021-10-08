Emil Johansson Missing Red Bull Rampage to Target Rotorua Triple Crown

Emil Johansson has revealed that he was offered a slot at Rampage but had to decline it to compete in Crankworx Rotorua.
Johansson competed in his first Rampage in 2019 and was awarded the Best Rookie title following a 12th place finish after a late call-up to the event. When the athlete list was revealed for the 2021 event
, Emil was listed as one of the five reserve riders. After both Brendan Fairclough
and Brett Rheeder
pulled out of the event due to injury, Emil was offered a slot but had to turn it down to compete at Crankworx Rotorua
. Although Crankworx Rotorua doesn't start until November 1, New Zealand has a mandatory 2-week quarantine in place so Emil would not be able to fully prepare for and compete in both events. Johansson declined the Rampage slot and instead Thomas Genon and Reed Boggs have slotted in
to take the injured riders' spots.
Johansson is currently unbeaten in five Crankworx slopestyle competitions and is on track to take the Triple Crown in 2021 following wins in Innsbruck and Silverstar. The accomplishment would make him the second rider ever to win the Triple Crown, a distinction that brings with it a $25,000 bonus paycheque.
|As a 2nd alternate for Rampage I last week got the invite to take part when a second rider pulled out due to injury. It was a tough decision but I unfortunately had to turn my invite down this year due to with my current schedule I can not physically take part at both Rampage as well as Rotorua because of the mandatory 14-day quarantine we have to do to get into New Zealand for the final Crankworx event of the season. Very frustrating that the schedules collide like this, but hopefully the future will allow riders to do both events in the same season.
Wishing the best of luck to all the other riders out there, really looking forward to watching the live stream next week.— Emil Johansson
It's a shame we can't watch Emil compete in both high-profile freeride events but we look forward to seeing what he has in store for his run at Crankworx Rotorua and wish him the best of luck in his pursuit of the Triple Crown.
19 Comments
Post a Comment