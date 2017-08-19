Emil Johansson Now on Red Bull

wow, dream come true!😳 A post shared by EMIL JOHANSSON | MCMXCIX | (@johanssoemil) on Aug 18, 2017 at 8:46pm PDT



Up until 12 months ago, the name Emil Johansson was pretty unknown to most in the world of mountain bikes. At 17 years young, Emil arrived in Whistler for his first Red Bull Joyride and commanded the attention of the world's MTB media and fans with his incredibly clean riding and copious amounts of style. Add to that a list of tech combos that he makes look easy and it's no wonder he's quickly become a fan favourite. He went on to finish an astounding fourth place at his first Joyride behind fellow Swede, Max Frediksson.











After Whistler Emil went on to become part of the Trek C3 Project team—one known for a host of the sport's top, stylish riders—and since then has gone from strength to strength. This year in New Zealand, Emil broke the podium in a Diamond Series event, landing himself in third spot with an insane run. In Les Gets he finished second and in Innsbruck, fifth, showing consistency beyond his years in the most challenging events of the season. He also won the Fise event in Montpellier, a Gold series event.





