Emil Johansson Now on Red Bull

Up until 12 months ago, the name Emil Johansson was pretty unknown to most in the world of mountain bikes. At 17 years young, Emil arrived in Whistler for his first Red Bull Joyride and commanded the attention of the world's MTB media and fans with his incredibly clean riding and copious amounts of style. Add to that a list of tech combos that he makes look easy and it's no wonder he's quickly become a fan favourite. He went on to finish an astounding fourth place at his first Joyride behind fellow Swede, Max Frediksson.
After Whistler Emil went on to become part of the Trek C3 Project team—one known for a host of the sport's top, stylish riders—and since then has gone from strength to strength. This year in New Zealand, Emil broke the podium in a Diamond Series event, landing himself in third spot with an insane run. In Les Gets he finished second and in Innsbruck, fifth, showing consistency beyond his years in the most challenging events of the season. He also won the Fise event in Montpellier, a Gold series event.
Now, as we head into the 2017 edition of Red Bull Joyride, more good news for the young Swede: a deal inked with Red Bull. To see a rider come up in the sport so quickly is not a regular occurrence (Messere is possibly the last to garner such support this fast?) but it's absolutely deserved in the case of Emil—just watch him ride and remember that he's only 18. For a young rider that claims he is not putting much pressure on himself and is "just doing his best and seeing where it takes him", it certainly seems to be working.
