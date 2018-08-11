Emil Johansson Talks About Overcoming Injury & His 10-Month Break From Competition

4 weeks ago I went to see a specialist in Germany. The specialist found out that I have a chronic inflammation in my throat.. and diagnosed me with an auto immune disease and in my case this autoimmune disease is attacking my thyroid gland in my throat. Since the thyroid gland is such an important part of the whole immune system this have a lead to the fact that I’ve been sick so much this year.



I was born with the genetic to get an auto immune disease but only since 10 years ago it’s been affecting me, without me being aware of it until only 4 weeks ago. It takes time for the immune system to get as bad as it’s got on me & I am incredibly lucky to meet a doctor that knows how to deal with it this early out.. If I would’ve met this doctor I would only gotten worse. I’m currently on medicine & I have for the past three weeks, the medicine I’ve taking have been tough on me I’ve not been feeling very good. I’m going to keep taking the medicine for the next few months and then do a blood check up again to see how I’m doing. This chronic inflammation in my body is something that in the end also have affected the healing process off my back. Since I have this inflammation in my body nonstop this have a lead to my back not healing properly and as fast as it would do on a healthy person. There will be an end to all this it just takes time, both my back & immune system have needed every single day off I have had to recover.



Hope this explains a lot.



Hope to see you all in Whistler! — Emil Johansson