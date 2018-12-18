Emil Johansson Rises To The Occasion at Crankworx Whistler

Emil Johansson had a breakout season in 2016 making his mark at Red Bull Joyride. He rose to the top and won the 2017 FMB World Tour, blowing minds and taking podiums amongst the best riders in the world, while oozing style and big technical combos. Not only that, but he pushed the progression of what is possible on a bike. Over a year ago, Emil was diagnosed with a congenital 6th lumbar vertebrae defect, which is something he was born with. This past July, he was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease which left him unsure about what the future would hold, let alone whether he would be able to ride again. He showed up to Crankworx Whistler, the biggest event of the year, having hardly ridden beforehand, and he overcame something bigger than the 4th place run he put together.
Coming back at the biggest slopestyle event of the year was no small feat. When he was boarding his flight to Canada, he didn’t think he was going to be able to ride during the week at all. After having spent so much time off of the bike, the pressure of performing wasn’t the biggest hurdle he got through, it was the recovery process months before and how it was affecting him. It had been a long, slow, and arduous journey for Emil to be on the upswing and to even be considering tackling this event.
|At first I started having back pain and then during that time later down the road I also started having issues with my immune system where I would get sick all the time, leading me to not being able to rehab and train properly, which is what I needed to do to get back on the bike ASAP. In Sweden, I was unable to find the right help to get my body fit and strong again, so I ended up in Munich where I have been fortunate enough to be able to get really, really good help, both for my back problems as well as for my immune system problems. In July I got diagnosed with an autoimmune disease which, in my case, is located in my thyroid gland and affects my whole immune system.”
Until July, Emil spent 50% of the year being sick, jumping back and forth between okay
and sickness every other week. Now his immune system is steadier and he is able to start pushing himself more.
|“The more I push, the better my body recovers and answers to the supplements and medication. To be honest when you say come back strong that is not how I felt in Whistler. Due to the sickness, I was only able to spend 3 hours on the bike during the weeks before Red Bull Joyride and was only at the gym for a few hours in total during that period as well.”
Having gone from the highest of highs at the end of 2017, with a stellar season, winning multiple contests and the FMB World Tour overall, to the unexpected year he has had in 2018, Emil rode like everything he had been through didn't matter. All week during practice he was throwing massive combinations, riding the entirety of every practice session. It was clear to see it felt good and he was having fun. Not having ridden in any contests this season, he was one of the first riders to go during finals and was definitely one of the crowd favorites. All eyes were on Emil as he rolled down the boardwalk start toward the drop, and up on the big screens before he got into view. Then, it was nothing but smooth...
Despite the pressure of a ski slope filled with upwards of 35,000 people and having waited all week to tie a top to bottom run together, he was making it seem effortless - flawless. He hadn't skipped a beat from where he left off, linking up technical combinations the entire way down. At the bottom, once he landed that drop, you could feel the emotion building throughout the crowd. You could see it in Emil.
|”So many emotions came out at once and I just could not hold myself back. After all that I have gone through this year, I kind of proved myself wrong with that run and showed myself that I am still able to perform even though I spent so much time off the bike.”
Entering the finish corral, everyone was stunned. The announcers couldn’t believe it, the crowd couldn’t believe it, you could see, Emil was even more blown away.
|”I have been through so much this past year and there were times when I imagined myself never riding a bike again. Waking up to pain for so long... just pushing through it as much as I possibly could. Finishing that run meant the world to me! It’s been a huge goal for me to just get back on the bike, but then to get back and be able to pull off a run without any slip-ups is even bigger...I still get goosebumps thinking about it. I have come such a long way from where I was back in January.”
Emil has overcome something that most of us can’t grasp. We can read about it and comprehend it, but we may never be able to fully understand how monumental that feeling, that feat, was. One thing is for sure, he has shown us that even in the face of adversity, your passion can allow you to do the unthinkable. His drive dictates his reality, which no doubt is a big part of why he’s kicking ass at life.
|”My advice for people going through some hard times would be to really trust the process and really make sure they try to benefit from the hard times and learn how to understand and deal with their problems!”
