Emil Johansson Signs with Etnies

Etnies has announced that Emil Johansson will be joining Brandon Semenuk as part of its MTB team.
The shoe brand revealed today that the Swedish slopestyle rider is the latest addition to their MTB lineup following Brandon Semenuk who they signed back in 2011. Alongside the announcement, Etnies revealed that they are working on a signature colorway for its latest signing that will be announced later this year.
|I've been riding Etnies for many years now and when the opportunity to work with them came up, there was no hesitation. There are so many plans already being made for the coming years and I can't wait to see where this journey goes.— Emil Johansson
|Today, Etnies is proud to announce that Emil Johansson has joined Brandon Semenuk as part of the MTB team. Emil came out of Sweden and captured the attention of the free ride world at a young age. Emil is an FMB World Tour and Crankworx Champion with many FMB Diamond wins to his name. His controlled style with technical tricks on the big slopestyle course obstacles have a way of putting both fans and judges at ease.— Etnies
