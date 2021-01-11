Emil Johansson Signs with Etnies

Jan 11, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

Etnies has announced that Emil Johansson will be joining Brandon Semenuk as part of its MTB team.

The shoe brand revealed today that the Swedish slopestyle rider is the latest addition to their MTB lineup following Brandon Semenuk who they signed back in 2011. Alongside the announcement, Etnies revealed that they are working on a signature colorway for its latest signing that will be announced later this year.

bigquotesI've been riding Etnies for many years now and when the opportunity to work with them came up, there was no hesitation. There are so many plans already being made for the coming years and I can't wait to see where this journey goes. Emil Johansson

bigquotesToday, Etnies is proud to announce that Emil Johansson has joined Brandon Semenuk as part of the MTB team. Emil came out of Sweden and captured the attention of the free ride world at a young age. Emil is an FMB World Tour and Crankworx Champion with many FMB Diamond wins to his name. His controlled style with technical tricks on the big slopestyle course obstacles have a way of putting both fans and judges at ease. Etnies


Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Etnies Emil Johansson


9 Comments

  • 10 0
 so when are we going to start getting semenuk an emil edits together.
  • 1 0
 There will be one. It will be called “passing the torch” or something. They will do side by side flip whips and somehow switch bikes midair then fade to black.
  • 2 1
 Their MTB shoes never get love on this site, but they are fantastic! Don’t have that chunky 510 look. Just a normal slim skate shoe design with a bunch of tech features.
  • 2 2
 What tech features in a shoe are you speaking of?
  • 1 0
 If they're anything like Taj's 'Trauma 2' they should. There doesn't seem to be many around, that style, with the durability you expect these days.
  • 1 0
 @mi-bike: the camber crank has a tounge stash pocket for the the laces to get tucked into. The outsole is a good amount of not too stiff not too soft and the Michelin rubber is pretty clutch IMO.
  • 2 0
 So no bike anymore? Ok, weird
  • 1 0
 Parkour?
  • 1 0
 Nice

