Emil Johansson Signs with Etnies

Today, Etnies is proud to announce that Emil Johansson has joined Brandon Semenuk as part of the MTB team. Emil came out of Sweden and captured the attention of the free ride world at a young age. Emil is an FMB World Tour and Crankworx Champion with many FMB Diamond wins to his name. His controlled style with technical tricks on the big slopestyle course obstacles have a way of putting both fans and judges at ease. — Etnies