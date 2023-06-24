Emil Johansson Takes The 'Triple Triple' & Breaks Semunuk's Record for Winningest Slopestyle Athlete

It was unreal, I felt like I nearly had a heart attack after the first run because the wind was affecting me so much. When I got halfway down the course, I could just feel the wind and I thought ‘I just gotta make it down this time, please!’. Then making it down, I was so out of breath, I’m glad that one worked out. Then sitting up top and seeing when Dawid bumped me – it’s tough knowing that you actually have to pull out the things you’ve been prepping for. I’ve been prepping for so many contests prior, I’ve been put in this scenario where if I haven’t crashed the first run, then my second run is usually a victory lap. But now I got an amazing score on the first run, and then Dawid pulled a great run out and the judges thought that was better than my first run. I’ve been waiting for this!



It feels unreal as Semenuk for me is the GOAT... he has been a huge influence for me (as well as multiple other riders) at the Crankworx scene throughout the years. Definitely a surreal moment. — Emil Johansson