Video: The Best of Emil Johansson at Audi Nines
Mar 31, 2021
by
rasoulution
Big air and incredible style, Emil stole the show at Audi Nines in 2020
Emil Johansson:
Instagram:
www.instagram.com/johanssonemil
YouTube:
www.youtube.com/channel/Emil_Johansson
Website:
https://www.emilmtb.com
9 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
8
0
Dmaxwell
(43 mins ago)
Little bit disappointed he didn't do a tailwhip on the DH bike...
[Reply]
3
0
goldencycle
(20 mins ago)
Or even a barspin....
[Reply]
1
0
The-Foiling-Optimist
(11 mins ago)
Or a truck driver. It's the precision that gets you though.
[Reply]
2
0
Sycip69er
(45 mins ago)
That last set was so damn good.
[Reply]
1
0
chriskneeland
(18 mins ago)
720 on a DH bike is baller.
[Reply]
1
0
IndustryNineOfficial
Plus
(15 mins ago)
"Holy F..." is right. That was awesome Emil.
[Reply]
1
0
Shred-BC
(50 mins ago)
Man is insane
[Reply]
1
0
HaggeredShins
(39 mins ago)
Nice graphics
[Reply]
1
0
chubby5000
(37 mins ago)
Not bad.
[Reply]
