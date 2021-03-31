Video: The Best of Emil Johansson at Audi Nines

Mar 31, 2021
by rasoulution  

Big air and incredible style, Emil stole the show at Audi Nines in 2020

Emil Johansson:
Instagram: www.instagram.com/johanssonemil
YouTube: www.youtube.com/channel/Emil_Johansson
Website: https://www.emilmtb.com

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Emil Johansson Audi Nines 2020


9 Comments

  • 8 0
 Little bit disappointed he didn't do a tailwhip on the DH bike...
  • 3 0
 Or even a barspin....
  • 1 0
 Or a truck driver. It's the precision that gets you though.
  • 2 0
 That last set was so damn good.
  • 1 0
 720 on a DH bike is baller.
  • 1 0
 "Holy F..." is right. That was awesome Emil.
  • 1 0
 Man is insane
  • 1 0
 Nice graphics
  • 1 0
 Not bad.

