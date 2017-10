Johansson was on a busy schedule this season and finding time to film was a challenging task. We recruited Andrew Schubert to track Emil during the tight window of practice as he prepared for the biggest slopestyle event of the year. Andrew’s background is shooting BMX and with a traditional camcorder setup, the result is raw, simple footage. So be warned! This is a short no-frills edit that does not include mossy pan shots, blowing grasses or drone lift offs!



Emil’s riding does the talking here.