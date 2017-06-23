PINKBIKE TECH

Emil Johansson's Trek Ticket S - Bike Check

Jun 23, 2017
by Mike Kazimer  

Trek Ticket S
BIKE CHECK
Emil Johansson's
Trek Ticket



Emil Johansson is a relative newcomer on the slopestyle scene, but the 18-year-old is already making his mark, with a fourth place finish at Crankworx Whistler last year, a third place finish at Crankworx Rotorua, and a second place finish at Crankworx Les Gets. If that rapid rate of improvement continues, look for a new face to be standing atop the podium once tomorrow’s competition concludes at Crankworx Innsbruck.

Emil is also the newest addition to Trek’s C3 program, where he joins slopestyle heavy hitters Brandon Semenuk and Brett Rheeder. We caught up with Ray Waxham, Emil’s mechanic for this weekend, to learn more about the stylish Swede’s custom Trek Ticket S.


Emil Johansson s Trek Ticket.
Emil's Ticket is set up as a single speed, but there's an additional, larger cassette cog on each side of the chain to help ensure that it absolutely can't come off.


Emil Johansson s Trek Ticket.
Emil Johansson s Trek Ticket.
Emil's bag of tricks includes a 360 triple bar spin, so he runs an Avid mechanical disc brake caliper paired with an Odyssey gyro and brake lever in order to avoid worrying about tangled brake housing.



Emil Johansson s Trek Ticket.
Slopestyle bikes may seem simple - after all, there's usually only one brake and one gear - but that doesn't mean that riders aren't extremely particular about their setups. SRAM helped Emil add a set screw to his brake lever in order to get it exactly where he wanted it.


Emil Johansson s Trek Ticket.
Chromag takes care of the bike's stem, bars, grips, seat, and pedals.

Emil Johansson s Trek Ticket.
In order to keep the cranks from rotating too much during tailwhips and other maneuvers a rubber sleeve is installed over the crank's spindle. A bolt is then threaded through the center of the bottom bracket shell to apply pressure to that sleeve, allowing the rider to set the perfect amount of resistance.


Emil Johansson s Trek Ticket.
Emil Johansson s Trek Ticket.
Shock pressure? Very, very, very, firm, as in 350 psi, the maximum pressure for the RockShox Monarch shock. The Ticket has 100mm of travel, but would take a seriously harsh landing for Emil to go through all of the travel. Tire pressures are between 55-65 psi, and the fork is also set up extremely stiff - this definitely isn't a cushy all-mountain rig.


Emil Johansson s Trek Ticket.
Will Emil take the win this weekend? The competition begins on Saturday, June 24th at 12pm CEST / 6:30 am EDT / 3:30 am PDT.


Must Read This Week
Stemtee's World Cup Winning €4,000 Shock
94534 views
Injured Rider Unsuccessful in Lawsuit Against Whistler Bike Park
78912 views
Is Polygon's Square One EX9 the Elusive 'One Bike'? - Review
63840 views
Vorsprung Luftkappe - Review
50204 views
Moments in Time - Video
43299 views
Mountain Bike Hall of Fame 2017 Nominees
36189 views
BMC Speedfox 01 - First Ride
33217 views
Replay: Les Gets Downhill Presented by IXS - Crankworx Les Gets 2017
33133 views

7 Comments

  • + 3
 I wanna see some freecoaster action at whis again
Semenuk to stomp a 5 cab crankflip and standardize coasters/ fakie tricks plssssss
  • + 1
 What tire sizes? It looks like a bigger size in the front than the rear, but I'm curious if its weird like Ryan Nyquist.

2.35 ikon front and 2.30 dth rear? Or 2.2, 2.15? Or something weird?
  • + 1
 That colourway is straight fire! Subtle but beautiful
  • + 1
 Sick.
  • + 1
 Sweet.
  • + 0
 Ahhh a 26er!!! Feels like home again
  • + 1
 yeah ikr, too many 29er slopestyle bikes these days aye...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.037596
Mobile Version of Website