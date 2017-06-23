Emil Johansson's Trek Ticket S - Bike Check











Emil Johansson is a relative newcomer on the slopestyle scene, but the 18-year-old is already making his mark, with a fourth place finish at Crankworx Whistler last year, a third place finish at Crankworx Rotorua, and a second place finish at Crankworx Les Gets. If that rapid rate of improvement continues, look for a new face to be standing atop the podium once tomorrow’s competition concludes at Crankworx Innsbruck.



Emil is also the newest addition to Trek’s C3 program, where he joins slopestyle heavy hitters Brandon Semenuk and Brett Rheeder. We caught up with Ray Waxham, Emil’s mechanic for this weekend, to learn more about the stylish Swede’s custom Trek Ticket S.







Emil's Ticket is set up as a single speed, but there's an additional, larger cassette cog on each side of the chain to help ensure that it absolutely can't come off.







Emil's bag of tricks includes a 360 triple bar spin, so he runs an Avid mechanical disc brake caliper paired with an Odyssey gyro and brake lever in order to avoid worrying about tangled brake housing.







Slopestyle bikes may seem simple - after all, there's usually only one brake and one gear - but that doesn't mean that riders aren't extremely particular about their setups. SRAM helped Emil add a set screw to his brake lever in order to get it exactly where he wanted it.







Chromag takes care of the bike's stem, bars, grips, seat, and pedals. Chromag takes care of the bike's stem, bars, grips, seat, and pedals.





In order to keep the cranks from rotating too much during tailwhips and other maneuvers a rubber sleeve is installed over the crank's spindle. A bolt is then threaded through the center of the bottom bracket shell to apply pressure to that sleeve, allowing the rider to set the perfect amount of resistance.







Shock pressure? Very, very, very, firm, as in 350 psi, the maximum pressure for the RockShox Monarch shock. The Ticket has 100mm of travel, but would take a seriously harsh landing for Emil to go through all of the travel. Tire pressures are between 55-65 psi, and the fork is also set up extremely stiff - this definitely isn't a cushy all-mountain rig.





Will Emil take the win this weekend? The competition begins on Saturday, June 24th at 12pm CEST / 6:30 am EDT / 3:30 am PDT.






