Bike Check: Emil Johansson's Trek Ticket S - Crankworx Rotorua 2020

Emil Johansson is coming into Crankwrox Roturua looking to pick up where he left off after his win at Red Bull Joyride last year. Emil is struggling with an autoimmune disease but has been looking strong in practice. As is customary fashion for Trek slopestyle riders, he has a sick new custom paint job on his Trek Ticket S.
The tall Swede towers over his 26" slope bike.
Emil runs an Avid mechanical disk brake caliper with an Odyssey lever.
Emil calls this paint Gun Smoke / Black Marble.
New sponsor for Emil, Sixpack Racing.
Rockshox Pike to match the custom paint.
If you're doing as many barspins as Emil, you gotta have a gyro set up.
Standard single speed set up for Emil, but he said he would have brought a free coaster if he had seen the new feature on course before flying out.
We can't wait to see what Emil can pull off in the first Crankworx Slopestyle of the year.
