Bike Check: Emil Johansson's Trek Ticket S - Crankworx Rotorua 2020





The tall Swede towers over his 26" slope bike. Rider Name Emil Johansson

Age: 20

Hometown: Trollhättan, Australia

Instagram: @johanssoemil



Trek Ticket S Details



Frame: Trek Ticket S

Shock: Rockshox Monarch, 270 psi, middle rebound

Fork: Rockshox Pike, slow rebound, 2 tokens, middle compression

Wheels: Industry 9 rims and hubs

Tires: Maxxis Ikon front, Maxxis Pace rear 60 psi

Saddle/Seatpost: Sixpack Prototype

Cranks: SRAM XO

Bars: Sixpack bars 720mm wide, 30mm ride, 30.8 diameter

Brakes: Avid mechanical disk caliper, Odessey lever

Pedals: HT Supreme

Emil Johansson20Trollhättan, AustraliaTrek Ticket SRockshox Monarch, 270 psi, middle reboundRockshox Pike, slow rebound, 2 tokens, middle compressionIndustry 9 rims and hubsMaxxis Ikon front, Maxxis Pace rear 60 psiSixpack PrototypeSRAM XOSixpack bars 720mm wide, 30mm ride, 30.8 diameterAvid mechanical disk caliper, Odessey leverHT Supreme

Emil runs an Avid mechanical disk brake caliper with an Odyssey lever.

Emil calls this paint Gun Smoke / Black Marble.

New sponsor for Emil, Sixpack Racing.

Rockshox Pike to match the custom paint. HT Supreme pedals.

If you're doing as many barspins as Emil, you gotta have a gyro set up.

Standard single speed set up for Emil, but he said he would have brought a free coaster if he had seen the new feature on course before flying out.

We can't wait to see what Emil can pull off in the first Crankworx Slopestyle of the year.

Emil Johansson is coming into Crankwrox Roturua looking to pick up where he left off after his win at Red Bull Joyride last year. Emil is struggling with an autoimmune disease but has been looking strong in practice. As is customary fashion for Trek slopestyle riders, he has a sick new custom paint job on his Trek Ticket S.