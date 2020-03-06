Bike Check: Emil Johansson's Trek Ticket S - Crankworx Rotorua 2020

Mar 6, 2020
by Aidan Oliver  
Trek Ticket S

Emil Johansson is coming into Crankwrox Roturua looking to pick up where he left off after his win at Red Bull Joyride last year. Emil is struggling with an autoimmune disease but has been looking strong in practice. As is customary fashion for Trek slopestyle riders, he has a sick new custom paint job on his Trek Ticket S.



Trek Ticket S
The tall Swede towers over his 26" slope bike.
Rider Name Emil Johansson
Age: 20
Hometown: Trollhättan, Australia
Instagram: @johanssoemil

Trek Ticket S Details

Frame: Trek Ticket S
Shock: Rockshox Monarch, 270 psi, middle rebound
Fork: Rockshox Pike, slow rebound, 2 tokens, middle compression
Wheels: Industry 9 rims and hubs
Tires: Maxxis Ikon front, Maxxis Pace rear 60 psi
Saddle/Seatpost: Sixpack Prototype
Cranks: SRAM XO
Bars: Sixpack bars 720mm wide, 30mm ride, 30.8 diameter
Brakes: Avid mechanical disk caliper, Odessey lever
Pedals: HT Supreme

Trek Ticket S
Trek Ticket S
Emil runs an Avid mechanical disk brake caliper with an Odyssey lever.


Trek Ticket S
Emil calls this paint Gun Smoke / Black Marble.


Trek Ticket S
New sponsor for Emil, Sixpack Racing.


Trek Ticket S
Rockshox Pike to match the custom paint.
Trek Ticket S
HT Supreme pedals.


Trek Ticket S
If you're doing as many barspins as Emil, you gotta have a gyro set up.


Trek Ticket S
Standard single speed set up for Emil, but he said he would have brought a free coaster if he had seen the new feature on course before flying out.


Trek Ticket S
We can't wait to see what Emil can pull off in the first Crankworx Slopestyle of the year.




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Trek Emil Johansson


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 He looks ginormous next to that thing
  • 1 0
 What is the inspiration for the design? It’s nice.
  • 1 0
 He is sweedish not from austria

