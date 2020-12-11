Emily Batty and Trek Part Ways After 12 Years

Dec 11, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Emily Batty speeds through the Spanish pines.

Emily Batty and Trek have parted ways, Trek has confirmed in a social media post today.

Batty first joined Trek Factory Racing more than 12 years ago when she was still an Under 23 racer on the World Cup circuit. Before then she raced for Trek Store Toronto and she has also raced for the Subaru Trek team in the past but the Wisconsin brand has remained her frame sponsor for nearly all her racing career. In her time with the team, she has earned 15 World Cup podiums and twice finished third at the World Championships.

bigquotesThank you Emily!

After more than 12 years with Trek, Emily Batty is off to new adventures. She is a role model and fierce competitor who worked tirelessly to put more kids on bikes, all while securing World Cup podiums. The Trek family has been incredibly privileged to call her one of our own, and we wish her all the best in the coming seasons of racing.Trek Bikes

bigquotesIt’s been a wild ride. So excited for the next chapter in my career. I’ll see everyone at the races in 2021.Emily Batty

There's no word yet on where she will be racing in the future but we'll keep you updated with all the racing rumours news as it comes in.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours


14 Comments

  • 4 0
 Wow! My immediate reaction is that's a shame, thought she was a lifer for them. Guess they needed some money for Vergier. Hopefully the change will bring Emily the win she so desperately deserves.
  • 1 0
 She hasn’t been preforming, but still has a lot to offer in other way. I’m sure that she’s found a solid new place to land
  • 4 0
 Didn’t expect to read that this morning, always thought of Emily and the Trek XC team as being pretty synonymous... Good luck and all the best for the future!
  • 1 0
 ....her husband adam morka is starting a uci trade team .....
cyclingmagazine.ca/mtb/is-emily-batty-leaving-trek-factory-racing
  • 3 1
 is SC starting an XC team?
  • 2 0
 Canyon?
  • 1 0
 Let the speculating begin!
  • 1 0
 "get away from me Batty Man!"
  • 2 0
 CCM?
  • 1 0
 That would give her an unfair advantage!
  • 1 0
 Have fun!
  • 1 3
 Shes parted ways because Trek dont pay or she has fallen out with them.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



