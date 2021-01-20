Emily Batty Signs With Canyon

Last season, everything was so unknown, and I didn't want to waste valuable mental and physical capacity in 2020 without knowing races were for sure happening. So, while my performances could have been way better, I feel like I'm going into 2021 more hungry, rested, and motivated than most of my competitors. And now, I have some huge goals I'm very excited about: I have Olympics, World Championships, and World Cup goals. I want to go big on the performance side of things this year. — Emily Batty