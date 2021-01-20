Emily Batty Signs With Canyon

Canyon has announced that it has signed Emily Batty for 2021 and beyond.
The 32-year-old XCO racer has earned four Canadian National Championship titles, two third-place World Cup overall rankings, two World Championship bronze medals, and a fourth place at the London 2016 Olympics.
After 12 years of representing Trek, she's moving forward to a new chapter.
|Last season, everything was so unknown, and I didn't want to waste valuable mental and physical capacity in 2020 without knowing races were for sure happening. So, while my performances could have been way better, I feel like I'm going into 2021 more hungry, rested, and motivated than most of my competitors. And now, I have some huge goals I'm very excited about: I have Olympics, World Championships, and World Cup goals. I want to go big on the performance side of things this year.—Emily Batty
Emily said she is looking forward to more involvement with product development. Her race bike will be based on the current Lux CF SLX 9 Team, Canyon said, with a Fox and Shimano spec.
|Emily is a fantastic addition to the Canyon family – both for her ability on the bike as well as what she brings in terms of her personality. I am convinced that, with all her experience, she won’t only perform when it’s race time – she’ll also provide us with valuable feedback that we can use in the further development of our bikes.—Canyon CEO Armin Landgraf
More info to come on Emily's race schedule and the team setup.
