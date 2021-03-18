Eminent Cycles Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy to Restrucure Debts

As an Investor and Manager, I am committed to the brand, and I remain optimistic about the future of the company. The combination of Covid-19 challenging our sales team to interact with new dealers, and industry-wide supply chain challenges has delayed our profitability, but I expect Eminent Cycles to emerge from restructuring stronger than ever.



It is our sole intent to continue to innovate through the sharing of new technology, creation of eye-catching designs, and embracing our customers through the bikes we build. Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you on the trails. — Jeff Soncrant