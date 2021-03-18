Eminent Cycles Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy to Restrucure Debts

Mar 18, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Eminent Cycles has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection so it can restructure its existing shareholder debts.

Eminent Cycles was founded in 2014 by Jeff Soncrant after he found himself unable to find his perfect bike on the market. The Eminent range began with the Haste in 2017 but this was replaced by the Onset frame that is available with three different travels - ST, MT and LT. The Southern California company mainly ran a direct-to-consumer model but also has a dealer network stocking its bikes too.

A Chapter 11 bankruptcy does not mean that a company will stop trading, instead, it involves a reorganization plan to keep a business alive and pay creditors over time. According to a Bicycle Retailer and Industry News report, Eminent currently has debts of $1.4 million and assets of $139,000. Those debts include $320,000 to founder Soncrant, $640,000 to Soncrant's father-in-law Humberto Zavaleta and $448,000 owed to Stella Mondo, a company formed by Eminent co-founder Kevin Sigismondo, that is suing Eminent in a collections case.

Eminent has confirmed to Pinkbike that it will continue trading and that the existing ownership will fund the future of the brand. The brand is not expecting any supply interruptions due to the reorganization and it even has a new model coming later this year. The full release from the brand is below.

bigquotesAs an Investor and Manager, I am committed to the brand, and I remain optimistic about the future of the company. The combination of Covid-19 challenging our sales team to interact with new dealers, and industry-wide supply chain challenges has delayed our profitability, but I expect Eminent Cycles to emerge from restructuring stronger than ever.

It is our sole intent to continue to innovate through the sharing of new technology, creation of eye-catching designs, and embracing our customers through the bikes we build. Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you on the trails.Jeff Soncrant


Statement: Eminent Cycles

Eminent Cycles announces it has voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 restructuring. The restructuring submission allows Eminent Cycles to seek a debt restructuring of its shareholder liabilities to improve its overall financial position.

Eminent Cycles will continue to operate and move forward without any interruption. The company has secured financial funding from existing ownership. Said funding will provide the company with the money it needs to complete reorganization process. The restructuring is solely focused on the existing shareholder debts.

No supply partners will be impacted. Eminent Cycles does not anticipate any supply interruptions during or after the reorganization process. Eminent Cycles remains committed to its dealers, its suppliers and customer satisfaction. This can be seen through the ongoing:

- Supply of bikes and bike components to all dealers and customers
- Investment in the future through new model introductions slated for later this year
- Continued support of all product owners and dealers



Posted In:
Industry News Eminent Cycles


42 Comments

  • 47 3
 You could say that bankruptcy was eminent
  • 1 1
 XD
  • 3 1
 Beat me too it at the "ONSET" with that "HASTE" comment.
  • 5 0
 Guess the Lawwill protect them.
  • 1 0
 Tomac and Rotec are the only brands who make the Lawwill design look good, it was doomed from the start
  • 22 0
 This must be the only bike company going bankrupt these days
  • 13 0
 I would have got one, but could never get passed the looks.The design is missing something
  • 2 0
 it's the seat tube no connecting to the bottom bracket which makes it look strange. If they went with a more conventional design in that area i think it would be a good looking bike.
  • 6 3
 Can’t beat the performance though! The AFS suspension does amazing! Especially on the MT with all its travel. I haven’t had anyone dislike the performance yet!
  • 2 0
 @ajaxwalker: no one complains about the V10.xxx and Intense DH frames tho...
  • 1 0
 It's like a 2005 scott bike
  • 11 0
 Fugly bikes don’t sell.
  • 3 0
 This is karma for what they did to my eyes.
  • 1 0
 I’d love to see this bike with a Trust fork up front.
  • 4 0
 I test rode it. I loved the lawwill parallelogram when I first rode it on a schwinn. I loved it again on the Eminent fifteen years later. The super wide rear swingarm banged my knees on every pedal stroke. Same with everyone I talked to who rode it. It's hard to be in the bike industry and hard to do new things.
  • 2 0
 Did it 'stinkbug' under braking? I understand Lawwill's could do that.
  • 1 0
 @sngltrkmnd: My test was limited to Duthie and I'm not a sport-class-enduro speed rider. I used the rock roll into braveheart as my reference. I didn't detect bad braking behavior. It was acoustically rattly going through rocks at speed but it was fast and tracked well, in a way that challenged the ripmo.

But heavy for a carbon frame, and the knee strikes. I couldn't ride it.
  • 1 0
 @sngltrkmnd: that's what the floating brake mount is for.
  • 3 0
 The bikes ride amazing. Obviously not everyone's cuppa aesthetics wise, but Hopefully this restructuring will put them on a path to get more people to experience the grip that suspension design can obtain.
  • 4 0
 I would say the appearance of my bikes matters to me. I mean with so many good looking options out there I don't ever see myself riding one of these.
  • 3 1
 Werd to Eminent: If you can't succeed in this unprecedented lush bike market which is simply begging for finsihed bikes....any finished bikes... then you are positively doing something wrong.
Now...what could it be??....hmmm....wait...wait....I got it! Your frames are hideous!!!
  • 2 0
 The document shows a 2020 net loss of $127,000, with a projected 2021 loss of $49,000 and a projected 2023 net income of $93,000.

future riches await! bike industry bros, just raking it in.
  • 1 0
 Old shop joke: How do you get a million dollars in the bike industry? Well, start with two million dollars...
  • 6 1
 Could probably have restructured the frame as well
  • 1 0
 Looked closely and saw the design only accommodates and externally routed dropper cable. All other things aside, that doesn't seem encouraging for dropper post options. Yeah, I see why they had to do it, but would of been a red flag on a pile of red flags for me.
  • 1 0
 I like the futuristic looks, but the location of those pivots might create some flex in the rear. I think the Yeti/Schwinn implementations suffered from a flexy rear end as well?
  • 3 1
 Absolutely LOVE my eminent, glad to see good things coming for the brand and excited for the future! ????
  • 1 0
 Is the rear triangle really larger than the front or is it the camera angle?
  • 1 1
 Wait: "debts of $1.4 million and assets of $139,000"...... So the old cliché of "if you want to make a million dollars in the bike industry you start with two million", isn't even true? It's so much worse!
  • 1 0
 I was waiting for their e-bike version - will probably be the first company where the e-bike looks better then their standard lineup.....
  • 2 0
 I actually think it looks pretty damn cool!
  • 2 0
 Slim Shady
  • 1 0
 Ugly bike, seat tube looks like it trying to hump the shock.
  • 2 0
 Let it die..
  • 1 0
 With looks like that, they were on the back foot from the onset
  • 1 1
 Posted right after the Revenue Roundup story LMAO
  • 1 0
 Ugly bike is ugly
  • 1 0
 The lawwill help.
  • 1 0
 Ghastly looking bike
  • 1 0
 Who?
  • 3 5
 Bout to claim eminent domain
  • 1 1
 But that's a 36... (I'll just show myself out)

Post a Comment



