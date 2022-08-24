EMRG's 'Virtual Pivot Headset' Alters Fork Offset

We've seen plenty of aftermarket headsets which alter the head angle or the reach, but this product from EMRG (pronounced “emerge”) aims to do something quite different.
Reach-adjust headsets move the headset bearings forwards or backwards within the head tube, therefore moving the setting assembly forwards or backwards with them; angle sets move one bearing forwards and one back inside the headtube, thereby changing the angle of the steering assembly. (The steering assembly is everything that rotates as you steer the handlebars: the front wheel, fork and cockpit). In either case, the steerer tube rotates concentrically about the steering axis, which is the line drawn through the centre of both bearings.
By contrast, EMRG's "Virtual Pivot Headset" keeps the headset bearings in the normal place, but the steerer tube is mounted in a pair of eccentric races. That means the steering assembly is offset from the steering axis by 4 mm, and so it rotates about the steering axis which is no longer at the centre of the steerer tube. This effectively changes the offset of your fork by +/- 4mm. So if you had a 44 mm offset fork (the most common size these days), this headset would allow you to run either 40 mm or 48 mm of steering offset, by moving the front axle closer to the steering axis or further away from it.
Why would you want to do that? Well, a shorter fork offset results in more trail, which is the distance between the steering axis and the tire contact patch. More trail generally makes for heavier, slower steering, but the front wheel is less likely to be knocked off-line in technical terrain. Increasing the fork offset does the opposite, making for lighter but twitchier steering.
It's worth noting that in this case, because the whole settering assembly is moved forwards or backwards, changing the fork offset will also change the effective stem length by the same amount. Having done several back-to-back tests comparing 42 mm and 51 mm offset forks, I'd say that changing the effective stem length by 4 mm is probably more noticeable than changing the offset on a modern bike. Still, it's cool to see new ideas and new ways for racers, bike nerds and puzzlers to tweak their setup.
The headset is compatible with 1-1/8" steerer tubes (DH forks) and tapered 1.5" to 1-1/8" steerers, as well as most head tube sizes. It costs €159.
For more information, check out EMRG.bike
I'm no math genius, but a headset offset is not the same as fork offset.
The only way it could be a virtual offset is if the cups move with the steerer, so that appears to be what they've done, kinda' complicated, easier to just to get a different fork.