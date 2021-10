This conversion kit was one of the more intriguing eMTB items on display at Sea Otter. The Bimotal system claims to turn any standard mountain bike into an electric one - it just takes adding a "stealth battery" where a water bottle usually goes and installing a(nother) rear wheel drive operation. The kit swaps out the rear rotor for one with a cog attached to it, which is driven by a motor.

Installation is done by Bimotal pros because it's important to get the distance right from the driver to the disc. Other than that detail, installation is reportedly quite simple. There's a throttle up front.

Jared Graves' Yeti 160-E.

An all-wheel-drive eMTB. Yep, you read that right. Controlled with a switch on the handlebars, power is transferred from the rear hub to the front one through a series of shafts and gears. Christini claims that with the AWD system it's nearly impossible to lose the front end in a corner.

Why bike and make tea separately when you could do them together?

We may see more and more eMTBs using belt drive systems.

Maxima Racing Oils had this Intense Tazer out to draw people in and get eyes on Maxima's tire sealant.

A QuietKat x Jeep overlanding vehicle.

Fantic had this aggressive e-DH rock crusher on display, along with a full range of other eMTBs from the Italian motorcycle brand.

According to Bosch, the future of biking is connected (and presumably motorized).

Bosch had a full fleet of display and demo bikes.

Some of these creations, like Hi Power Cycles' one-off extremely high-powered e-DH-fatbike, blur the lines between eMTB and motorcycle and/or whatever other categories this may fall into.

Another from Hi Power Cycles.

Brad Copeland's mechanic's superbike, in case you missed the full bike check a few weeks ago.

With a total of three wheelsets, two Topeak Tubibooster canisters, and lots of carrying racks, Brad's bike is set up to meet pretty much any need.

The ultimate World Cup support bike.