eMTB XC Results from the Les Gets World Champs 2022

Aug 26, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
The results are in from the 2022 eMTB XC World Championships in Les Gets. Jerome Gilloux secures the Men's title with 29 seconds back to Hugo Pigeon. Joris Ryf takes home the bronze medal and is the only other rider within two minutes of the winner. For the Women Nicole Goldi dominates the race with over a minute back to silver medalist Justine Tonso. Nathalie Schneitter wraps up the top three, 1:25 back.

Check out the full results below.


Results:
Men

1st. Jerome Gilloux: 52:21
2nd. Hugo Pigeon: +0:29
3rd. Joris Ryf: +0:42
4th. Emeric Ienzer: +2:15
5th. Andrea Garibbo: +3:15

Women

1st. Nicole Goldi: 47:00
2nd. Justine Tonso: +1:15
3rd. Nathalie Schneitter: +1:25
4th. Sofia Wiedenroth: +1:49
5th. Sofia Gomez Villafane: +1:54


Full Results
Men


Women




36 Comments

  • 20 0
 Hugo Pidgeon 2 nd in the peckin order .lol
  • 19 0
 I still can't believe they award a rainbow jersey for this.
  • 14 1
 I’m old and ride an ebike and I don’t get this at all. Ebikes are a great thing when the legs and lungs aren’t what they used to be, but “racing” them seems pointless.
  • 3 0
 I can see doing events not really possible on normal bike, like "riding up slabs" but yes agree, "eMTB XC" is pointless.
  • 1 0
 I don't know any of the rules for the format - that out of the way, if the riders were on bikes with spec motors & batteries and generally allowed to design the bikes however they want otherwise, I could see some appeal to it. That way, the riders have to be smart about when to use the battery power and the most powerful motor won't necessarily win all the time.
  • 2 0
 I assume big brands are pushing this. Market trends and $$$$.
  • 15 2
 Nothing against ebikes, but UCI should not be using its resources for world champs on this.
  • 4 1
 all those ressouces could be price money in dh Frown
  • 12 0
 I'd watch if they did a mass start and rode up the DH course.
  • 8 0
 Motorized XC? I wonder if there's a name for that?
  • 2 0
 Lazy bastards is the name for that
  • 8 0
 I don't see the point of this at all
  • 8 0
 Whoever have the best motor win?
  • 2 0
 eMTB XC .... . . . .. . . . . . . . . .
  • 2 0
 I love my E-Bike but it does seem a bit lame racing them. I mean it is hard enough to stamp out cheating in road cycling let alone motor cheating. Ok, so fair enough if the courses had some insanely hard technical uphill sections were you needed loads of bike skill, that could be fun to ride and even watch.
  • 3 0
 I'm still confused how a 65kg rider and a 80kg rider on an identical eBike is somehow balanced. The lighter rider is going to get a huge bonus in watt/kg over the heavier rider.
  • 1 1
 No difference to a non eMTB race.......or any cycle race.
  • 5 0
 Ridiculous !!! 50 min with a eMTB, what is the goal???
  • 12 1
 Probably to win
  • 1 0
 The course was 47km’s long haha.
  • 6 0
 Motocross Country
  • 5 0
 eMTB XC .... LOL
  • 2 0
 How can you be 5 laps down on an ebike?
It's a 50 minute race - slap it in turbo!!

PS I don't ebike - this seems a ridiculous world champs event.
  • 1 0
 My guess is they did not record the DNFs and only registered the completed laps.
  • 4 1
 Peter Sagan! What are you doing there?
  • 4 0
 Get this to fuck! Gimps
  • 3 0
 What bikes were Team USA riding? I want to avoid them.
  • 1 0
 Is this a joke? Event for those crying children who wanted to ride faster than their mates... And the mothers give them an e-bike so they can pretend they're world champions.
  • 3 1
 Sagan only 16th, there must be a point to this after all.
  • 2 0
 I'd be curious to know where he lost so much time. Was it raced on the regular XC course ?
  • 1 0
 You do have to question it a bit when there's a 40year age gap between the oldest and youngest competitors.
  • 1 0
 the goal of ebike racing is to promote the company with th best motor and battery. why we don’t see the brand
  • 1 0
 Hey Nat! Your my hero!! 51 yrs old at a World Championship event!!!
  • 1 0
 Yup, with a motor.
  • 1 0
 David Harrison, DOB 1964. Respect to that man!
  • 1 0
 What a surprise...Pinkbikers aghast at eMTB. Call me shocked.......





