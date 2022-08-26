eMTB XC Results from the Les Gets World Champs 2022

Results:

Men



1st. Jerome Gilloux: 52:21

2nd. Hugo Pigeon: +0:29

3rd. Joris Ryf: +0:42

4th. Emeric Ienzer: +2:15

5th. Andrea Garibbo: +3:15



Women



1st. Nicole Goldi: 47:00

2nd. Justine Tonso: +1:15

3rd. Nathalie Schneitter: +1:25

4th. Sofia Wiedenroth: +1:49

5th. Sofia Gomez Villafane: +1:54



Full Results

Men

Women

The results are in from the 2022 eMTB XC World Championships in Les Gets. Jerome Gilloux secures the Men's title with 29 seconds back to Hugo Pigeon. Joris Ryf takes home the bronze medal and is the only other rider within two minutes of the winner. For the Women Nicole Goldi dominates the race with over a minute back to silver medalist Justine Tonso. Nathalie Schneitter wraps up the top three, 1:25 back.Check out the full results below.