eMTB XC Results from the Val di Sole World Championships 2021

The results are in from the 2021 eMTB XC World Championships in Val di Sole. In the Elite Women's race, Nicole Goeldi came out on top after a close battle with second-placed Laura Charles. Coming across the line just over 40 seconds back in third was Sofia Wiedenroth. Closing out the top five was a tight finish between Harriet Harnden and Melanie Pugin.
Results:
Elite Men
Elite Women
1st. Nicole Goeldi: 49:24
2nd. Laura Charles: +13
3rd. Sofia Wiedenroth: +43
4th. Harriet Harnden: +51
5th. Melanie Pugin: +52
