eMTB XC Results from the Val di Sole World Championships 2021

Aug 27, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
The results are in from the 2021 eMTB XC World Championships in Val di Sole. In the Elite Women's race, Nicole Goeldi came out on top after a close battle with second-placed Laura Charles. Coming across the line just over 40 seconds back in third was Sofia Wiedenroth. Closing out the top five was a tight finish between Harriet Harnden and Melanie Pugin.

Check out the full results below.


Results:
Elite Men

Stay tuned for the results from the Elite Men's race.

Elite Women

1st. Nicole Goeldi: 49:24
2nd. Laura Charles: +13
3rd. Sofia Wiedenroth: +43
4th. Harriet Harnden: +51
5th. Melanie Pugin: +52


Full Results
Elite Men



Elite Women




13 Comments

  • 13 3
 I’m shocked this is a real event.
  • 1 0
 No you're not. Sad, maybe, but none of us should be shocked.
  • 1 0
 @aaronjb: the joke, you missed it.
  • 12 3
 I just cant get over how much of a joke a motor assisted XC race is...
  • 7 1
 Fuck this and bring 4x back even dual slalom
  • 3 1
 I'm all for EBikes when they help make mountain biking accessible for those who couldn't get into or stay in it conventionally. Hell, I'm for it for their own style enduro races, more stages, further apart etc. E XC racing, it's a no from me.
  • 1 0
 Marketing. Period. Manufacturers don't do this out of the goodness of their heart to sponsor /support anybody. It is just one of the fun ways to assist in helping make money/advertise. Riders do good=promote brand in online media= $$$.
It is also what allows us mortals to get trickle down tech, shiny new to us stuff, and keep the circle of $ going.
  • 7 2
 NO ONE CARES
  • 4 1
 : (
  • 2 0
 Is this the race walking of motor cross?
  • 1 0
 Nailed it
  • 2 1
 Who cares! ebikes are great, but what's the point at the pro level.
  • 2 1
 What a waste of time.

