eMTB XC Results from the Val di Sole World Championships 2021

1st. Nicole Goeldi: 49:24

2nd. Laura Charles: +13

3rd. Sofia Wiedenroth: +43

4th. Harriet Harnden: +51

5th. Melanie Pugin: +52



The results are in from the 2021 eMTB XC World Championships in Val di Sole. In the Elite Women's race, Nicole Goeldi came out on top after a close battle with second-placed Laura Charles. Coming across the line just over 40 seconds back in third was Sofia Wiedenroth. Closing out the top five was a tight finish between Harriet Harnden and Melanie Pugin.Check out the full results below.