End of the Year Quiz: How Much Were You Paying Attention in 2020?

Jan 9, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
As we reach the end of 2020 let's take a look back through a wild year of racing events and new tech. To test your knowledge of the past twelve months we have put together 25 questions on the racing and new tech from 2020. How much can you remember?


Q1: Which New 2020 Bike is this?


Click here for the answer


Q2: Can you name the race and the Elite winners from this EWS round?

The final stage to the sea. Stage five is kind of the classic Ligurian loose rocky affair.

Click here for the answer


Q3: Who sent this World First at Audi Nines?

Nico Scholze s Cordova Flip

Click here for the answer


Q4: Which new 2020 product is this?


Click here for the answer


Q5: Which DH race venue is this?



Click here for the answer


Q6: Which New 2020 Bike is this?


Click here for the answer


Q7: Which World Cup XC rider is this?


Click here for the answer


Q8: Whose custom bike is this?


Click here for the answer


Q9: Can you name the race and the Elite winners from this World Cup DH race?

Wooden bars to interrupt the incoming deep ruts.

Click here for the answer


Q10: Which DH rider is this?


Click here for the answer


Q11: What legendary DH race was brought back this year?


Click here for the answer


Q12: Which New 2020 Bike is this?


Click here for the answer


Q13: Whose custom bike is this?

Pauline Ferrand Prevot

Click here for the answer


Q14: Which EWS venue is this?

Them ruts got deep.

Click here for the answer


Q15: Can you name the race and the Elite winners from this World Cup XC race?

....more bigger roots.

Click here for the answer


Q16: Which EWS rider is this?


Click here for the answer


Q17: Which New 2020 Bike is this?


Click here for the answer


Q18: Can you name the race and the Elite winners from this World Cup DH race?

This year Marine was back for revenge and boosted her way to a huge winning margin of over 6 seconds.

Click here for the answer


Q19: Whose custom bike is this?

Emil Johansson Trek Ticket S

Click here for the answer


Q20: Can you name the race venue?


Photo Leopold Hermann
Photo Leopold Hermann

Click here for the answer


Q21: Which New 2020 Bike is this?


Click here for the answer


Q22: Which DH rider is this?


Click here for the answer


Q23: Can you name the race venue?

Mark Wallace looking good on the top part of the course.

The start.
The flat corner at the bottom of a fast straight was a little spicy.

Click here for the answer


Q24: Which new 2020 product is this?


Click here for the answer


Q25: Whose custom bike is this?


Click here for the answer




How many did you get right?





Posted In:
Other Quiz


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of 2021 Team Moves [Updated: Danny Hart Signs with Five Ten for 2021]
97920 views
Update: Sam Hill Confirms 3 More Years with Nukeproof CRC Team
91338 views
Ridden & Rated: 11 of the Best New Men's Riding Pants
71826 views
Home of the Monster T - Inside the Eastern European Vintage Freeride Scene
63465 views
The Shredmaster is a High Pivot, 29er, Gearbox Downhill Bike That Takes a Water Bottle
56164 views
Review: 2021 Vitus Escarpe 29 CRX - Reasonably Priced & Ready to Rip
53309 views
Video: What Bikes Are Everyday Riders Riding? - Daily Driver Bike Checks
46068 views
Graham Agassiz Parts Ways with Evil
44183 views

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 *Shows a picture of literal mud*
"Which EWS venue is this?"
  • 1 0
 @edspratt : that YT Tues belongs to PFP or is there a wrong link..?
  • 1 0
 Good spot! I have corrected that now.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.012554
Mobile Version of Website