End of the Year Quiz: How Much Were You Paying Attention in 2020?

Q1: Which New 2020 Bike is this?

Q2: Can you name the race and the Elite winners from this EWS round?

Q3: Who sent this World First at Audi Nines?

Q4: Which new 2020 product is this?

Q5: Which DH race venue is this?

Q6: Which New 2020 Bike is this?

Q7: Which World Cup XC rider is this?

Q8: Whose custom bike is this?

Q9: Can you name the race and the Elite winners from this World Cup DH race?

Q10: Which DH rider is this?

Q11: What legendary DH race was brought back this year?

Q12: Which New 2020 Bike is this?

Q13: Whose custom bike is this?

Q14: Which EWS venue is this?

Q15: Can you name the race and the Elite winners from this World Cup XC race?

Q16: Which EWS rider is this?

Q17: Which New 2020 Bike is this?

Q18: Can you name the race and the Elite winners from this World Cup DH race?

Q19: Whose custom bike is this?

Q20: Can you name the race venue?

Q21: Which New 2020 Bike is this?

Q22: Which DH rider is this?

Q23: Can you name the race venue?

Q24: Which new 2020 product is this?

Q25: Whose custom bike is this?

As we reach the end of 2020 let's take a look back through a wild year of racing events and new tech. To test your knowledge of the past twelve months we have put together 25 questions on the racing and new tech from 2020. How much can you remember?