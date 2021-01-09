Pinkbike.com
End of the Year Quiz: How Much Were You Paying Attention in 2020?
Jan 9, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
As we reach the end of 2020 let's take a look back through a wild year of racing events and new tech. To test your knowledge of the past twelve months we have put together 25 questions on the racing and new tech from 2020. How much can you remember?
Q1: Which New 2020 Bike is this?
Click here for the answer
Q2: Can you name the race and the Elite winners from this EWS round?
Click here for the answer
Q3: Who sent this World First at Audi Nines?
Click here for the answer
Q4: Which new 2020 product is this?
Click here for the answer
Q5: Which DH race venue is this?
Click here for the answer
Q6: Which New 2020 Bike is this?
Click here for the answer
Q7: Which World Cup XC rider is this?
Click here for the answer
Q8: Whose custom bike is this?
Click here for the answer
Q9: Can you name the race and the Elite winners from this World Cup DH race?
Click here for the answer
Q10: Which DH rider is this?
Click here for the answer
Q11: What legendary DH race was brought back this year?
Click here for the answer
Q12: Which New 2020 Bike is this?
Click here for the answer
Q13: Whose custom bike is this?
Click here for the answer
Q14: Which EWS venue is this?
Click here for the answer
Q15: Can you name the race and the Elite winners from this World Cup XC race?
Click here for the answer
Q16: Which EWS rider is this?
Click here for the answer
Q17: Which New 2020 Bike is this?
Click here for the answer
Q18: Can you name the race and the Elite winners from this World Cup DH race?
Click here for the answer
Q19: Whose custom bike is this?
Click here for the answer
Q20: Can you name the race venue?
Click here for the answer
Q21: Which New 2020 Bike is this?
Click here for the answer
Q22: Which DH rider is this?
Click here for the answer
Q23: Can you name the race venue?
Click here for the answer
Q24: Which new 2020 product is this?
Click here for the answer
Q25: Whose custom bike is this?
Click here for the answer
How many did you get right?
1-5
6-10
11-15
16-20
21-24
25
Score
Time
1
0
BillyBoy0519
(23 mins ago)
*Shows a picture of literal mud*
"Which EWS venue is this?"
[Reply]
1
0
cxfahrer
(20 mins ago)
@edspratt
: that YT Tues belongs to PFP or is there a wrong link..?
[Reply]
1
0
edspratt
Mod
Plus
(14 mins ago)
Good spot! I have corrected that now.
[Reply]
