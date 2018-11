Join Endless Biking's Ambassadors and staff for a lap of the North Shore. Anthony Boussetta (EB Enduro Team, Instructor & Guide), Levi Harapnuik (Brrrrrrapnuik, EB DH/Enduro Team, Mechanic, Instructor & Guide) and Eric Wong (Program Coordinator, Instructor & Guide) all have a great time riding The Shore together and Petr Basel captured a lap of it for you to enjoy!