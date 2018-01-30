VIDEOS

Endless Summer Riding in New Zealand – Video

Jan 30, 2018
by NS Bikes  
Sławek Łukasik escaping the winter

Sławek Łukasik, a downhill racer who rides for the NS Bikes Factory Racing team, is spending this winter in New Zealand. For the most of his time he’s working on his fitness and skills, being a pro racer he needs to train and ride a lot. Timed runs, analysis, suspension tuning, more timed runs and strength workouts make up most of Sławek's day. But with that kind of schedule, it’s easy to lose the simple pleasure of riding a bike.

DCIM 100MEDIA DJI 0151.JPG

Slawo doesn’t forget about the laid back rides, without a pressure of the stopwatch. Flow, sunshine, beautiful landscapes, nature. Quite the contrary to the winter time in Central Europe. Rude Rock (Queenstown) and Gnarly Nun (Christchurch) are the definition of flow! This is the thing, that got all of us into mountain biking.

Setting up the new ride




Slawo and his new 29er enduro rig - the Snabb 150 Plus




Quick, just one more time, before it gets dark!


 I was wondering what Slawek is doing in NZ. This explains much Smile
 great trails, great views!!

