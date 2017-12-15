Endur Releases Final Steve Smith Sock Design

Over the past year, we have designed and sold 4 different Steve Smith Memorial socks. Steve was a friend of ours, and an even bigger inspiration - so developing these socks, and donating the proceeds to his foundation was a no brainer. We have been amazed with the support from around the world, and in all honesty, planned on our last sock design being the final version.
Since selling out a month ago, we have received consistent demand for more inventory, and a new design. Two weeks ago, we received a request from one of Steve's long-time friends which solidified the idea that we release a 5th, and final design. He emailed us a photo of a Steve's framed race jersey, which inspired us to design a sock that matched his final race kit. The final sock was designed with blessings from Steve's mom and the foundation.
The 'Steve Smith Kit' sock is available for pre-order
until December 31, with delivery in January 2018. Having surpassed over 85% of our total goal of donation goal, this 5th and final sock design has been released to reach our $20,000 goal. As always, the proceeds of each sale benefit the Steve Smith Legacy Foundation. This will be our last time selling socks to donate to the foundation.
In addition, for every product sold on our website this December (including the Steve Smith Socks), we will be donating a pair of socks to someone in need this holiday season.
Thank you to everyone who has, and plans to support our initiative - we greatly appreciate it.
Any questions can be DM'd to us and we'll respond within the day, thanks!
