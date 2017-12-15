PRESS RELEASES

Endur Releases Final Steve Smith Sock Design

Dec 14, 2017
by Endur Apparel  

Over the past year, we have designed and sold 4 different Steve Smith Memorial socks. Steve was a friend of ours, and an even bigger inspiration - so developing these socks, and donating the proceeds to his foundation was a no brainer. We have been amazed with the support from around the world, and in all honesty, planned on our last sock design being the final version.

Since selling out a month ago, we have received consistent demand for more inventory, and a new design. Two weeks ago, we received a request from one of Steve's long-time friends which solidified the idea that we release a 5th, and final design. He emailed us a photo of a Steve's framed race jersey, which inspired us to design a sock that matched his final race kit. The final sock was designed with blessings from Steve's mom and the foundation.

The 'Steve Smith Kit' sock is available for pre-order until December 31, with delivery in January 2018. Having surpassed over 85% of our total goal of donation goal, this 5th and final sock design has been released to reach our $20,000 goal. As always, the proceeds of each sale benefit the Steve Smith Legacy Foundation. This will be our last time selling socks to donate to the foundation.

In addition, for every product sold on our website this December (including the Steve Smith Socks), we will be donating a pair of socks to someone in need this holiday season.

Thank you to everyone who has, and plans to support our initiative - we greatly appreciate it.



Must Read This Week
2018 Canyon Spectral - First Ride
76484 views
2017 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
58766 views
The 2017 Pinkbike Festive Gift Guide
52042 views
Bike Standards—How Did We Get Here?—A Podcast
41057 views
DMR Sled - Review
38632 views
Do You Ride Responsibly? – Poll
35774 views
Just 10 More Days for a Chance to Win Over $20,000 in prizes! - Share The Ride
34879 views
Bikepacking the Sunshine Coast (Almost)
33947 views

1 Comment

  • + 1
 Click 'pre-order' to be redirected to the product, or copy and paste: www.endurapparel.com/products/steve-smith-kit-sock

Any questions can be DM'd to us and we'll respond within the day, thanks!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.030894
Mobile Version of Website