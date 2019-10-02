Endura Announces MT500 Freezing Point Jacket & Trousers for Winter Riding

PRESS RELEASE: EnduraKnock-out PrimaLoft Products for Alpine Adventures and Sub-zero Temperatures
With over 25 years of innovative craft and graft under its belt, providing kit to MTB sibling royalty the Athertons and a rack of talented enduro athletes, our MT500 range for AW2019 has never been stronger nor tougher.
When the mercury drops or the trails head up to serious altitude our new MT500 Freezing Point Jackets and Trousers take you to new territories. PrimaLoft GOLD fill, made from 45% recycled content and boasting an unbeatable warmth to weight ratio, housed in tough, durable outer fabrics and cleverly positioned vents work together for long tough climbs and chilling descents.
Developed for extreme cold winter mountain biking, the MT500 Freezing Point Jacket and Trousers are also perfectly suited to the rising trend of e-mtb transalp adventures. Sharing instantly recognisable design cues with the other award-winning MT500 outerwear, strategic panels are filled with lightweight PrimaLoft GOLD insulation with a fleece lined stretch thermal softshell fabric providing durable warmth in other areas, while large vents prevent overheating.
Packed with details, the MT500 Freezing Point Jacket not only provides winter warmth for sub-zero rides, but can also be worn off the bike with a relatively relaxed fit and contemporary outdoor aesthetic. Its cosy, PrimaLoft-filled hood has hidden toggles for easy front adjustment. The hood rolls up neatly when not in use to form a collar, held in place by a simple fastening strap and ensuring a great, draft free fit.
Durable shoulder panels with silicone print provide protection and grip for backpack straps and the large 2 way zipped underarm vents are designed to function even when wearing a pack. Massive front pockets double as vents when necessary, while the hidden internal pocket keeps small valuables safe. Reflective trims on the hood, cuff and rear tail increase visibility. The jacket is available in subtle Black and 2-tone Mustard in sizes XS –XXL.
The MT500 Freezing Point Trousers are ideal cold weather mountain biking pants, deploying a combination of insulated PrimaLoft GOLD panels for lightweight warmth and high stretch fleece backed softshell for unrestricted movement. The slim fitting trouser are equipped with two zipped hand pockets, large thigh vents for effective temperature regulation, durable seat panel, ankle zips and durable crank rub panels on the inner ankles. They also feature a stretch wicking waistband with internal silicone grip and Velcro adjusters and a proper zip fly with popper closure. Available in black in sizes S-XXL.
Our confidence is so strong in the quality of the MT500 Collection that all products are supported by our 90 Day Satisfaction Guarantee.
pinkbike: eMTB! - reader: growl, bark!
Psychologically quite interesting...
