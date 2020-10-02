Endura Launch Danny MacAskill and Kriss Kyle Signature Pisspot Helmet

Oct 2, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  

PRESS RELEASE: Endura

Danny MacAskill and Kriss Kyle have distinct riding styles from one another, but they also have a lot in common. Both are proud Scottish talent, born and bred, and both mix up trials and mountainbiking in their high-octane repertoire. For their helmets and protection, they choose Endura, purveyors of no-nonsense, bullet-proof riding kit.

Also hailing from Scotland, Endura know a thing or two about disruptive engineering for challenging terrain and conditions. Durability and protection have always been the cornerstone of the brand.

Endura’s top end helmets incorporate Koroyd technology for impact protection, including the benchmark MT500 Helmet. Particular focus has been placed on achieving a staggering protection to weight ratio'

When we set out to design the PissPot Helmet, the target was to pack as much tech in but retain the classic piss pot look. The result is an industry beating, ultra lightweight, well ventilated helmet with a great fit that is ready to shred the street, trails, park and dirt. Danny MacAskill and Kriss Kyle love it. We are sure you will too.

The stand-out feature of the all new PissPot Helmet is the inclusion of a one hand micro adjustment fit system. Often missing on this style of helmet, it enables riders to really dial down the fit. This not only makes it more comfortable but safer too.

The Matt Black and Forest Green options are in stores now, with new signature models for Danny MacAskill (Blue) and Kriss Kyle (White) to follow in a few weeks and for those that shred after dark, an amazing reflective version lands then too.






For more information, visit endurasport.com

8 Comments

  • 7 0
 Just release it with the Red Bull paint job and you’ll sell 100x the amount I promise.
  • 6 0
 I have no doubt they’d sell but you really can’t go strutting around with a Red Bull helmet if you’re a mere mortal!
  • 2 0
 @BONEhouse: yeah exactly same with surfer that put sticker on the nose of their boards and cant barelly paddle out. Quiksilver sticker with a rip curl wetsuit... lol. But I have an orange fox 36 so I guess I'm like that too.
  • 3 0
 Love Red Bull for their sponsorships across so many sports / athletes (although to my taste buds the drink is crap, but half vodka certainly helps). However the economics of it still don't add up in my head, but what the hell do I know.... that's right, not a damn thing!

(But seriously, how much of that shit could they possibly sell to afford a F1 Team and all the rest?!)
  • 1 0
 It helps that the margins are insane. RB makes ~$40 from selling a single case to a distributor (Wal-Mart, 7/11, etc).
  • 6 0
 POC returns the call with a Fabio Wibmer replica Chamberpot helmet.
  • 1 0
 In the 30 years that I have been riding the only change I’ve seen to the classic pisspot is the addition of retention strap/dial.

It’s not needed to evolve like the crocodile.
I just wish they made one with a little more space to fit us poor melon headed folks.
  • 1 2
 Piss pot? That's rather vulgar and childish. It's actually a devise to prevent head injury. Rather important stuff.

Post a Comment



