Endura Launches New MT500 Riding Kit

PRESS RELEASE: Endura

MT500 Waterproof Jacket

This is the omnipotent kit essential with everything a mountain biker could ask for in a waterproof jacket. Like its predecessor, the new MT500 Waterproof Jacket is packed with features and combines outstanding weather protection with award winning monster breathability. Made from exceptionally breathable ExoShell60TM 3-layer waterproof fabric in a fully seam-sealed construction, ventilation is further assisted by two large waterproof front pockets doubling as vents and large underarm 2 way zipped vents extending onto the back, compatible with back packs. The jacket boasts durable shoulders with silicone grip, a water-repellent VISLON® zip with storm flap, and reflective trims on hood, cuff and rear tail. The fit is spot on, with ergonomically positioned stretch panels guaranteeing full range of movement. Cu s and hem are individually adjustable.



MT500 Thermo L/S Jersey

MT500 Waterproof Short and Trouser

(Re)introducing the undisputed king of the mountain: Endura’s award-winning and almighty MT500 Collection continues to reign supreme. With more titles than the most celebrated prize fighter, the MT500 Collection is the undisputed champion of mountain bike apparel. The new MT500 Waterproof Jacket is a knockout specialist, delivering ultimate weather protection for epic mountain bike adventures. The new MT500 Thermo Long Sleeve Jersey is the versatile boxer-puncher. Windproof, insulated and breathable, it’s always in condition to carry the fight.Moving up in weight for 2018, the reworked MT500 Waterproof Short now boasts the same three-layer, waterproof ExoShell60TM fabric as the MT500 Waterproof Jacket. The MT500 collection has conquered some of the biggest mountains in the world, and MT500’s champions are the best in the game, including the Athertons, Danny MacAskill, King of Kilimanjaro and The Cuillin Ridge, and ‘Himalaya’ Harald Phillip. MT500 rules the trail, come wind, rain or hail.The new version comes in an updated, clean styling in new colours and packing even more features including a liftpass sleeve pocket, a hidden internal pocket and an improved collar and hood design. The 3D-adjustable, grown-on hood rolls up neatly when not in use to form a collar, held in place by a simple fastening strap. The hood is designed to fit over the helmet, but can also be worn underneath thanks to its adjustment system. Available in sizes XS-XXL in mango/grey, azure blue, and black.Don’t let the new MT500 Thermo L/S Jersey fool you by its minimalistic design: this MTB wardrobe staple is a super versatile, highly durable, insulating mid-layer which can be worn as an outer layer as well. It combines windproof front panels, durable stretch windproof sleeves, and windproof sections on the shoulders and upper back with a lush, insulated, brushed back main body fabric.The side zipped pocket system and large front zipped pockets o er plenty of storage with a handy glasses wipe concealed inside. The silicone shoulder prints protect the jersey when wearing a backpack and prevent that annoying slipping-around that pack straps can be prone to on smooth fabrics. The gripper hem elastic at the rear stops the jersey from riding up. Coming from such a visually pleasing family it goes without saying that the new MT500 Thermo Long Sleeve Jersey is a great looking piece, offering strong styling to complement the substance.Endura have turned up the dial on sturdiness and features to create the latest iteration of the MT500 Waterproof Shorts. This is now essentially an all-day riding waterproof version of a proper baggy short rather than a pared back waterproof shell. The extensive features list includes a secure button closure waistband with zip fly and belt loops, zipped hand pockets, stretch waterproof panels for an articulated fit, and a durable seat panel. The MT500 Waterproof Short is made from the same ExoShell60TM 3-layer waterproof fabric as the MT500 Waterproof Jacket, and is fully seam-sealed.And when you finally can’t get away with wearing shorts anymore, the MT500 Waterproof Trousers will help you to conquer winter. These are full-on waterproof all-day riding trousers. More panelling and pre-shaping make for a great fit, and thanks to the long 2-way-zip on the sides you can vent them from the top or the bottom and they are easy to pull on and off without taking shoes off.Endura’s confidence is so strong in the MT500 Collection that all products are supported by Endura’s 90 Day Satisfaction Guarantee.