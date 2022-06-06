Endura Launches Updated Range of Helmets with MIPS & Koroyd Protection

Jun 6, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

For 2022 Endura has announced that it will now be offering helmets with MIPS protection after previously using Koroyd inside its helmets. Alongside the protection updates, Endura has made some other changes to its MTB helmets with increased head coverage, a new fit system, increased visor adjustability and more.

bigquotesWe’ve been producing great helmets and growing the range for many years but summer ‘22 sees a step change in Endura’s offer, both in terms of choice and technical safety features. The addition of MIPS options and expanding our use of Koroyd technology demonstrates our goal of creating best in class product. Ian Young, Endura Category Manager



MT500

The top-of-the-range MT500 helmet will now be available with MIPS and Koroyd technologies with a fully-integrated fit system into the MIPS layer. Endura says this will provide a 360-degree flexible mount that can conform to different head shapes. As well as the inclusion of MIPS Endura has added an accessory mount, a goggle strap gripper, a glasses dock and a visor with increased adjustability.

Endura has the new MT500 helmet available now and costs £169.99.


SingleTrack

Offering a slightly cheaper helmet option the SingleTrack uses Koroyd panels and comes with or without MIPS for 2022. The new model features a slightly revised peak, a TPR moulded goggle strap gripper and a new fit system alongside increased head coverage.

The SingleTrack helmet is available with MIPS for £109.99 or £89.99 without.


Hummvee Plus

The cheapest helmet in the updated range is the Hummvee Plus which follows the rest of the new options with an updated fit system and MIPS protection. This helmet sells for £84.99 with MIPS or £64.99 without.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Endura


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the EWS Tweed Valley 2022
102993 views
What’s the Significance of the Specialized Direct-to-Consumer Move? It’s Complicated.
74519 views
Tech Randoms: EWS Tweed Valley 2022
61489 views
Spotted: SRAM Prototype E-Bike Motor
55402 views
Pro Stage Results from EWS Tweed Valley 2022
54005 views
Opinion: You Should Be Fixing Your Own Bike
46578 views
First Look: Cavalerie Anakin V2 - A Gearbox Enduro Bike Made in France
33184 views
Bike Check: Nico Vouilloz's Lapierre GLP 2 EWS-E Race Bike
32249 views

2 Comments

  • 2 0
 Will these be sold in the US market as well?
  • 1 0
 I can't find it on any US site yet.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007969
Mobile Version of Website