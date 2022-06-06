Endura Launches Updated Range of Helmets with MIPS & Koroyd Protection

MT500



The top-of-the-range MT500 helmet will now be available with MIPS and Koroyd technologies with a fully-integrated fit system into the MIPS layer. Endura says this will provide a 360-degree flexible mount that can conform to different head shapes. As well as the inclusion of MIPS Endura has added an accessory mount, a goggle strap gripper, a glasses dock and a visor with increased adjustability.



Endura has the new MT500 helmet available now and costs £169.99.

