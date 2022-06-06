Endura Launches Updated Range of Helmets with MIPS & Koroyd Protection

For 2022 Endura has announced that it will now be offering helmets with MIPS protection after previously using Koroyd inside its helmets. Alongside the protection updates, Endura has made some other changes to its MTB helmets with increased head coverage, a new fit system, increased visor adjustability and more.
|We’ve been producing great helmets and growing the range for many years but summer ‘22 sees a step change in Endura’s offer, both in terms of choice and technical safety features. The addition of MIPS options and expanding our use of Koroyd technology demonstrates our goal of creating best in class product.— Ian Young, Endura Category Manager
MT500
The top-of-the-range MT500 helmet will now be available with MIPS and Koroyd technologies with a fully-integrated fit system into the MIPS layer. Endura says this will provide a 360-degree flexible mount that can conform to different head shapes. As well as the inclusion of MIPS Endura has added an accessory mount, a goggle strap gripper, a glasses dock and a visor with increased adjustability.
Endura has the new MT500 helmet available now and costs £169.99.
SingleTrack
Offering a slightly cheaper helmet option the SingleTrack uses Koroyd panels and comes with or without MIPS for 2022. The new model features a slightly revised peak, a TPR moulded goggle strap gripper and a new fit system alongside increased head coverage.
The SingleTrack helmet is available with MIPS for £109.99 or £89.99 without.
Hummvee Plus
The cheapest helmet in the updated range is the Hummvee Plus which follows the rest of the new options with an updated fit system and MIPS protection. This helmet sells for £84.99 with MIPS or £64.99 without.
