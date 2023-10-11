Endura Release Reed Boggs' 'Night of the Gila' Kit

PRESS RELEASE: Endura
Reed Boggs is back for Red Bull Rampage, and he is ready to rip. Twice on the podium at Rampage, Reed has had an injury ravaged season, but is ready to throw the huge, progressive moves that he’s become known for.
Endura has worked with Reed to create a limited-edition kit inspired by the countless hours he spends in the canyons of southwest Utah in preparation for the biggest freeride event on the planet. It’s available to buy now, exclusively at endurasport.com (sorry, US only). Hand crafted by Endura Custom in Scotland, the Night of the Gila jersey is ultra-light weight enduro style jersey - perfect for shredding the freshest of fresh lines.
Check it out - Reed Boggs - Night of the Gila Kit