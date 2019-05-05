Endura's New MT500 Full Face Trail Helmet and MT500 Knee Pads - Garda Trentino 2019



The Koroyd system uses many copolymer extruded tubes that are thermally welded into an engineered core. On impact, Koroyd claims the tubes are designed to crumple instantly and consistently to absorb more force with greater predictability than other helmet technologies, thus reducing injuries.



The full face helmet has quite a bit of ventilation with huge vents in the face guard and is designed to breathe well enough that riders don't feel the need to remove it on climbs. Why no removable face guard? Endura claims that in their research, riders preferred either having it or not, most of the time and that when they had to transition to using it or not using it, they ended up leaving it off, riding without face protection, more often than not after the first few transitions.



