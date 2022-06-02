Enduro Bearings Launches Direct-to-Consumer Website

Jun 2, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  
The 'hub bearings' section of the new website's catalogue.

Enduro Bearings announced yesterday that it will sell its products directly to consumers online, alongside its previous retail channels. The website, live now, aims to provide education to customers about their bike parts as well as allow access to more parts than retailers could possibly stock, for current and old bike models alike. Parts from Enduro Bearings are commonplace on bikes from major manufacturers including Santa Cruz, Pivot, Rocky Mountain, Trek, Canyon, and many others.

The full press release from Enduro Bearings is below.

For the first time in its 25-plus years, Enduro Bearings full line of cycling products – a list that tops 1200 unique SKUs – will be available directly to consumers in the USA through an info-rich website which officially launches today. The new site provides consumers access to even the most obscure parts, from old-school individual bearing balls to innovative new offerings such as patent-pending Maxhit™ components and XD15 ceramic-hybrid bearings, both of which include lifetime guarantees.

Along with a huge list of OEM brands spec’ing its products, Enduro has enjoyed excellent long-term relationships with retailers across the country, and this will not change. Enduro recommends dealers continue to log in as usual at b2b.endurobearings.com.

“Enduro Bearings has a long history of collaborating with bicycle companies to provide smooth-rolling, efficient, long-lasting bearings tailored to very specific needs,” says Rick Sutton, Enduro’s Director of Business Development and Marketing. “Hopefully our ongoing efforts – including this new website – will prompt customers to learn more about bearing design and manufacturing and then actively seek out Enduro’s products at their local retailer when shopping for a new bike or servicing their current bikes.”

The new website’s comprehensive FAQ and Bearing Basics pages provide thoughtful insights to assist retailers and consumers with selecting the best hub, suspension, bottom bracket and headset bearings for their bikes and unique riding conditions. To further demystify the purchasing experience, Enduro Brand Manager Chris Feucht added an easy-to-use filtering tool on each product category page to quickly find the bearings and components ideally suited for each application.

The website can be found at cycling.endurobearings.com.

Posted In:
Industry News Enduro Bearings


Must Read This Week
What We Know So Far About the Heartbreaking Murder of Moriah "Mo" Wilson
88763 views
First Ride: ARC8 Evolve FS - The Future of XC Race Bikes?
59258 views
Updated: Sam Hill Tests Positive for COVID-19 & Will Miss EWS Opening Round
39240 views
Industry Digest: eBike Regulation, Stolen Bikes, Zwift Layoffs & More
37391 views
Slack Randoms: Luca Shaw's World Cup Crash, Rope Spoke Analysis & More
33333 views
Video: Reece Wallace Shows How Versatile 145mm of Travel Can Be in 'Plane Fun'
30631 views
Bike Check: Nico Vouilloz's Lapierre GLP 2 EWS-E Race Bike
29652 views
Danny Hart Shares Video of Big Seeding Crash That Took Him Out of Finals at British Downhill Series Llangollen
27618 views

6 Comments

  • 7 0
 What?! Only in the US? Damnit! FFS we need thie world wide!
  • 5 0
 Cool so we can now buy direct shit bearings.
  • 2 0
 Sweet. I'll still buy NSK or SKF.
  • 2 0
 This. Why do people even bother going through bike shops when all industrial engineering stores carry 90% of mtb bearings in house, save for headset bearings.
  • 1 0
 @dirtyburger: honest question cuz I have no clue but what you say makes sense to me…how do you know which bearings to order? I’d totally bypass a LBS if I had the confidence that I would blow money & order the totally incorrect bearings for my bike.
  • 1 0
 Truthbetold





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007661
Mobile Version of Website