Enduro Bearings Launches Direct-to-Consumer Website

The 'hub bearings' section of the new website's catalogue.

For the first time in its 25-plus years, Enduro Bearings full line of cycling products – a list that tops 1200 unique SKUs – will be available directly to consumers in the USA through an info-rich website which officially launches today. The new site provides consumers access to even the most obscure parts, from old-school individual bearing balls to innovative new offerings such as patent-pending Maxhit™ components and XD15 ceramic-hybrid bearings, both of which include lifetime guarantees.



Along with a huge list of OEM brands spec’ing its products, Enduro has enjoyed excellent long-term relationships with retailers across the country, and this will not change. Enduro recommends dealers continue to log in as usual at b2b.endurobearings.com.



“Enduro Bearings has a long history of collaborating with bicycle companies to provide smooth-rolling, efficient, long-lasting bearings tailored to very specific needs,” says Rick Sutton, Enduro’s Director of Business Development and Marketing. “Hopefully our ongoing efforts – including this new website – will prompt customers to learn more about bearing design and manufacturing and then actively seek out Enduro’s products at their local retailer when shopping for a new bike or servicing their current bikes.”



The new website’s comprehensive FAQ and Bearing Basics pages provide thoughtful insights to assist retailers and consumers with selecting the best hub, suspension, bottom bracket and headset bearings for their bikes and unique riding conditions. To further demystify the purchasing experience, Enduro Brand Manager Chris Feucht added an easy-to-use filtering tool on each product category page to quickly find the bearings and components ideally suited for each application.