Enduro Bearings' New Maxhit Headset Has a Lifetime Guarantee - Sea Otter 2021

A side view of the new Maxhit headset. The bearings have a mass that's 8 times greater than what's typically used in a zero stack headset.

The silver bearings are an oversized illustration of the size difference between a typical bottom bracket bearing and the ones used in a Maxhit bottom bracket.

Enduro Bearings may have built a better mousetrap with their new Maxhit headset and bottom bracket design. The Maxhit components are essentially oversized stainless steel cartridge bearings that are pressed directly into a frame, no aluminum cups required. In a typical zero stack headset an aluminum cup is pressed into a frame, and then a sealed cartridge bearing is seated into that cup. It's a design that's become very common over the last decade – the days of fully external headsets are fading fast in the rearview mirror.With the Maxhit headsets, that aluminum cup is removed, creating room for bigger ball bearings – ones with 8 times more mass in this case – which Enduro says doubles the load rating and increases the lifespan substantially.Needing to pound out and press in a new headset whenever it's time for new bearings seems like it'd be sort of a pain, but the good news is that all of the Maxhit headsets and bottom brackets are guaranteed for life, which means that replaing them shouldn't be a common occurrence. That coverage includes corrosion, good news for riders in wet, salty climates. If a Maxhit headset or BB stops functioning like it should, Enduro Bearings will take care of it.The zero stack headsets will be available in January 2022, with a retail price of $119 USD.The bottom brackets will be available in the second quarter of 2022 for the following bottom bracket types: BSA 24 (Shimano), BSA 29 (SRAM DUB), BSA 30, and BB 86/92. A T-47 model is in the works for the end of 2022. MSRP: $159 USD.