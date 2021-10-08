Enduro Bearings' New Maxhit Headset Has a Lifetime Guarantee - Sea Otter 2021

Oct 8, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  

Enduro Bearings may have built a better mousetrap with their new Maxhit headset and bottom bracket design. The Maxhit components are essentially oversized stainless steel cartridge bearings that are pressed directly into a frame, no aluminum cups required. In a typical zero stack headset an aluminum cup is pressed into a frame, and then a sealed cartridge bearing is seated into that cup. It's a design that's become very common over the last decade – the days of fully external headsets are fading fast in the rearview mirror.

With the Maxhit headsets, that aluminum cup is removed, creating room for bigger ball bearings – ones with 8 times more mass in this case – which Enduro says doubles the load rating and increases the lifespan substantially.


A side view of the new Maxhit headset.
The bearings have a mass that's 8 times greater than what's typically used in a zero stack headset.

Needing to pound out and press in a new headset whenever it's time for new bearings seems like it'd be sort of a pain, but the good news is that all of the Maxhit headsets and bottom brackets are guaranteed for life, which means that replaing them shouldn't be a common occurrence. That coverage includes corrosion, good news for riders in wet, salty climates. If a Maxhit headset or BB stops functioning like it should, Enduro Bearings will take care of it.

The zero stack headsets will be available in January 2022, with a retail price of $119 USD.

The bottom brackets will be available in the second quarter of 2022 for the following bottom bracket types: BSA 24 (Shimano), BSA 29 (SRAM DUB), BSA 30, and BB 86/92. A T-47 model is in the works for the end of 2022. MSRP: $159 USD.

Enduro Bearings Maxhit
The silver bearings are an oversized illustration of the size difference between a typical bottom bracket bearing and the ones used in a Maxhit bottom bracket.






Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Headsets Enduro Bearings Enduro Maxhit Sea Otter 2021


Must Read This Week
Richie Rude Disqualified from EWS Tweed Valley
96742 views
Review: RockShox' New Flight Attendant Suspension System
96483 views
Tinker Juarez Announces Split with Cannondale in Now Deleted Social Media Post
72013 views
Video: Flight Attendant - RockShox's Self-Adjusting Computer-Controlled Suspension
57777 views
Commencal Launches Mixed-Wheel 2022 Meta SX
54159 views
First Look: 2022 Santa Cruz Chameleon & Five Unique Builds
48666 views
First Look: 2022 Trek Top Fuel - A Classic Reimagined
44364 views
Spotted: A New 165mm Travel Enduro Race Bike From Deviate
43835 views

16 Comments

  • 2 0
 As someone who used to be a retailer for enduro, I'd imagine that they're going to be replacing a ton of bearings through their 'guarantee. Even the top of the line XD-15 (ceramic) or Abec-5 Angular Contact (steel) bearings only typically lasted 1-2 years. Ingress of dirt and moisture through the seals was the #1 killer and it didn't matter how nice the bearing was.

For those considering these, I would recommend a replaceable bearing headset and bb (for example a wheels mfg bb and a hope/chis king/cane creek (110) headset). Then buy the cheaper abec 3 bearings and just have a stockpile of them. A clean, fresh bearing is way better than a blown-out expensive ceramic bearing. The lifetime cost will be about the same, but you will always be riding on fresh bearings.

I am no longer affiliated with enduro (due to career change) so feel free to ask any questions about enduro or wheels mfg or the headset manufacturers and I will give you down to earth experience and opinions.
  • 1 0
 What do you think of the solid lubricant bearings that Cane Creek is marketing?
  • 2 0
 I blow through a Shimano or RF BB roughly annually. I get two years on CC40 headsets... I use them on everything, they're cheap, work fine and when the crap out easy to pop in new bearings.
  • 10 0
 It kinda seems like this would be a good product for you, to be honest.
  • 7 0
 Jeezum crow! Do you ride at the bottom of the ocean? Inside of a sandstorm? In a vat of sulphuric acid? How do you go through all those bearingz?!?
  • 1 0
 @aks21: Too much pre-load...
  • 1 2
 Sounds like a lot of waste for the landfill - not to mention the energy needed to make those disposable products overseas and ship them across an ocean every year
  • 1 0
 i feel like the cane creek hellbender is a better solution,given the design to isolate the bearings from contaminants?
  • 2 0
 8 times bigger? They said 8 times the mass, which comes from only a doubling of a sphere's diameter. I guess if you go by volume...
  • 1 1
 Uranium
  • 1 0
 @kylar: Uranus
  • 4 1
 Big ballz
  • 3 1
 Bigger ballz for sure
  • 2 0
 Hope they come in black.
  • 1 0
 Bold claims and reasonable prices if it's all true.
  • 1 1
 Uh huh

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009055
Mobile Version of Website