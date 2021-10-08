Enduro Bearings' New Maxhit Headset Has a Lifetime Guarantee - Sea Otter 2021

Enduro Bearings may have built a better mousetrap with their new Maxhit headset and bottom bracket design. The Maxhit components are essentially oversized stainless steel cartridge bearings that are pressed directly into a frame, no aluminum cups required. In a typical zero stack headset an aluminum cup is pressed into a frame, and then a sealed cartridge bearing is seated into that cup. It's a design that's become very common over the last decade – the days of fully external headsets are fading fast in the rearview mirror.
With the Maxhit headsets, that aluminum cup is removed, creating room for bigger ball bearings – ones with 8 times more mass in this case – which Enduro says doubles the load rating and increases the lifespan substantially.
Needing to pound out and press in a new headset whenever it's time for new bearings seems like it'd be sort of a pain, but the good news is that all of the Maxhit headsets and bottom brackets are guaranteed for life, which means that replaing them shouldn't be a common occurrence. That coverage includes corrosion, good news for riders in wet, salty climates. If a Maxhit headset or BB stops functioning like it should, Enduro Bearings will take care of it.
The zero stack headsets will be available in January 2022, with a retail price of $119 USD.
The bottom brackets will be available in the second quarter of 2022 for the following bottom bracket types: BSA 24 (Shimano), BSA 29 (SRAM DUB), BSA 30, and BB 86/92. A T-47 model is in the works for the end of 2022. MSRP: $159 USD.
For those considering these, I would recommend a replaceable bearing headset and bb (for example a wheels mfg bb and a hope/chis king/cane creek (110) headset). Then buy the cheaper abec 3 bearings and just have a stockpile of them. A clean, fresh bearing is way better than a blown-out expensive ceramic bearing. The lifetime cost will be about the same, but you will always be riding on fresh bearings.
I am no longer affiliated with enduro (due to career change) so feel free to ask any questions about enduro or wheels mfg or the headset manufacturers and I will give you down to earth experience and opinions.
